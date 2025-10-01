Agave Health Recognized as Quarterfinalist for the 2025 Digital Health Hub Foundation: Digital Health Awards

Digital Health Hub Awards Quarterfinalist Badge

Agave Health named quarterfinalist in the 2025 Digital Health Hub Awards for advancing innovative neurodiversity and behavioral health care.

We are humbled to have been chosen among the quarterfinalists for this prestigious award, and look forward to continuing on our mission” — Ori Fruhauf, co-founder and CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agave Health , is thrilled to announce its selection as a quarterfinalist for the prestigious 2025 Digital Health Hub Foundation : Digital Health Awards. Agave Health was chosen as a quarterfinalist for the Mental & Behavioral Health - Rising Star.This recognition highlights the company's dedication to bring the highest quality of care to neurodivergent adults across the United States. The Digital Health Hub Awards celebrate organizations that demonstrate excellence in leveraging digital advancements to enhance healthcare services and patient outcomes. As a quarterfinalist, Agave Health stands out for its commitment to comprehensive and tailored care, helping each patient address their unique needs and find their own path.This recognition highlights Agave Health for its significant contributions to advancing neurodiversity care. The Digital Health Hub Foundation Awards honor organizations making strides in improving healthcare speed, efficiency and equity with their digital innovations. Being named a quarterfinalist reflects Agave Health’s commitment to driving meaningful change in the healthcare landscape.“We are humbled to have been chosen among the quarterfinalists for this prestigious award, and look forward to continuing on our mission to make mental healthcare for the neurodiverse population accessible, specialized, and effective.” shared Ori Fruhauf, co-founder and CEO of Agave Health.Out of a substantial pool of over 1,800 submissions, only the most promising 16 quarterfinalists per category, per track have advanced to this stage.“The 2025 Awards have once again raised the bar, drawing an unprecedented range of global submissions that highlight the rapid evolution of AI and impact of digital health. Congratulations to all of our quarterfinalists for pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and driving meaningful change in healthcare,” said Mark H. Goldstein, Chairman of the Digital Health Hub Foundation.Finalists will be announced October 4, 2025.About Digital Health Hub Foundation:Our mission is to help the world’s next best innovative healthcare companies scale and grow. Founded in 2017, on the campus of UCSF in San Francisco, our now 30,000 member community consists of thousands of early-to late-stage healthcare companies and highly qualified healthcare industry providers, payors, experts, mentors, investors, clinicians and researchers who participate in our annual awards ceremony where we bring togetherthe industry to honor and validate the best of the best and celebrate the technological advances in healthcare and the impact it has.About Agave HealthAgave Health is dedicated to transforming ADHD care through innovative behavioral health solutions. By combining advanced technology with specialized clinical expertise, Agave Health provides personalized care that empowers individuals with ADHD to thrive.

