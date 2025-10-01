NeoSapien, Inc. Unveils LapTouch™ — World's First Touch Sensor for MacBooks

Phil using Prototype of LapTouch™ for MacBook. LapTouch next-generation AirBar device projected for 2026 MacBook touchscreen experience.

LapTouch™ - the New Touchscreen device designed for Mac is accepting limited Pre-Orders on Kickstarter prior to 2026 Public Release

We harness the invisible and achieved the impossible. LapTouch™ finally gives MacBook users the touchscreen experience that Apple never offered.” — Phillip Cantore

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NeoSapien Unveils LapTouch™ — The Plug & Play Device That Finally Gives MacBooks Touchscreen After 4 years of R&D, NeoSapien, Inc. (D/B/A Toad Tech) has announced the launch of LapTouch™, a plug-and-play device that transforms any MacBook into a responsive touchscreen.With LapTouch™, MacBook users can tap, swipe, scroll, rotate, and pinch just like they would on a tablet — all without giving up the Mac experience they love. Each first-edition unit will be manufactured in the USA and personally signed by the founder, making it a collector’s release for early backers.The concept traces back to 2018, when the founders exclusively distributed AirBar™, a similar plug-and-play device that added touch capability to Windows laptops. But unlike Windows devices, Apple has never released a touchscreen MacBook — leaving millions of users without the option.After more than four years of R&D and design breakthroughs, NeoSapien has solved the problem. Unlike conventional capacitive touchscreens, LapTouch™ projects an invisible light field across the MacBook display, turning it into a responsive, gesture-based surface. The result is a lightweight, low-power, highly versatile experience that works not only with fingers but also with gloves, paintbrushes, or just about any object.The best part: it doesn't require any modifications and it does not void any of Apple's warranties. The breakthrough for 2026 is that users don’t even need to touch the screen at all. LapTouch™ can detect and respond to "air gestures" at a distance, unlocking futuristic ways of interacting with a MacBook that even iPads can’t replicate.Setup is effortless: simply plug LapTouch™ into a MacBook’s USB port when needed, and remove it when not in use. Phillip Cantore, Founder & CEO of NeoSapien, Inc. said : “Over the years Macbook users kept asking us for a touchscreen solution, Neonode never made one with AirBar™ — and Apple has never offered it. We got tired of hearing it, so we made it ourselves. With LapTouch™ here, the wait is finally over. Now more than 100 million MacBook owners worldwide can experience their laptops in an entirely new way. Adding a new dimension of interactivity to the already amazing Mac experience”LapTouch™ is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter — with early-backer discounts, exclusive perks, and limited collector’s editions for first supporters. Founded in 2018, NeoSapien, Inc. (formerly Toad Tech Corp) is a product innovation company with roots in pioneering devices like the AirBar™, the company’s mission is to democratize useful technologies and bring fresh, disruptive ideas to the mass-market for the average consumer.Kickstarter Link: laptouch.io/goWebsite: laptouch.ioMedia Contact: Steven Yang / hello@laptouch.io / (732) 649-8573

Demo of LapTouch for MacBook - Product Shot LapTouch device attached to a MacBook Pro, Gesture Demo User swiping on a MacBook screen on LapTouch sensor

