Florida Rescue Launches Emergency Fundraiser for Blind/Deaf Abandoned Puppy With Rare Liver Condition

FT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond The Pack Animal Rescue Team And Sanctuary Inc., a certified 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to save the life of Bryer-Rose, a three-month-old puppy who was abandoned and left to fend for herself. Bryer-Rose was born deaf and partially blind, yet she radiates love and joy, unaware that she is also battling a life-threatening congenital condition called intrahepatic shunt. This rare defect affects her liver’s ability to filter toxins, leading to dangerous seizures and other health complications.

After extensive testing—including multiple ER visits, a CT scan, and specialized diagnostic procedures—Bryer-Rose has been referred to the University of Florida veterinary specialists. Doctors believe that a coil embolization procedure could dramatically improve her liver function and allow her to live a normal lifespan.

The rescue has already incurred significant expenses covering Bryer-Rose’s emergency care, diagnostic testing, and prescription diet. The upcoming procedure, however, will cost thousands of dollars—funds the small nonprofit simply cannot cover alone.

Every dollar raised will go directly toward Bryer-Rose’s medical care. Donations are tax-deductible through Beyond The Pack Animal Rescue Team And Sanctuary Inc.

About Beyond The Pack Animal Rescue Team And Sanctuary Inc.

Beyond The Pack is a nonprofit animal rescue dedicated to saving the most vulnerable dogs—those abandoned, neglected, or facing life-threatening medical conditions. With a focus on compassion, advocacy, and rehabilitation, the organization provides second chances to dogs who might otherwise be overlooked.

