Statement from Truth in Accounting on the Federal Government Shutdown

TIA: Government Shutdown Exposes Deeper Rot

The shutdown is a symptom of deeper rot. Elected officials posture as guardians of the taxpayer purse, all while presiding over a pension system that's a ticking time bomb of broken promises.” — Judi Willard

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truth in Accounting (TIA), a nonpartisan organization focused on promoting transparent government financial reporting, today released a statement regarding the recent government shutdown. The statement addresses the need for sustainable solutions to address the nation's fiscal challenges, given the national debt exceeding $35 trillion.

TIA’s statement outlines factors contributing to recurring shutdown risks and suggests measures to improve government financial management. These include modernizing rules and procedures to enhance transparency and accountability in federal budgeting processes. Sheila Weinberg, Founder and CEO of Truth in Accounting, emphasized the importance of addressing systemic issues to prevent future fiscal disruptions.

The organization also highlighted its annual Financial State of the Union report, which provides data on the nation’s fiscal health, and supports legislative efforts such as amendments to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA). TIA advocates for reforms, including those proposed in its Financial Transparency and Accountability Act, to improve government financial practices.

TIA encourages citizens to contact their elected representatives to support reforms aimed at ensuring long-term fiscal stability and transparency.

**About Truth in Accounting**

Truth in Accounting, founded in 2002, is dedicated to educating and empowering citizens with understandable, reliable, and transparent government financial information. The organization analyzes government accounting data from each of the 50 states, 75 most populous cities in the country, and the federal government to produce annual assessments of government finances using a proprietary methodology. It also provides financial, demographic, and other data through Data-Z (formerly State Data Lab), enabling citizens, the press, legislators, think tanks, and financial analysts to examine and understand their governments’ financial condition and correlate it with broader economic data.

For more information, visit www.truthinaccounting.org or contact info@truthinaccounting.org.

Judi Willard

jwillard@truthinaccounting.org

