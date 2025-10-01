Rising Star of Stage and Screen Brings Christmas Chaos to the Apollo

Daniel Fraser - Actor

Fresh from acclaimed work with the RSC and on screen in The Crown, rising star Daniel Fraser takes centre stage in Mischief’s A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong

I’ve gone from the formality of Tudor courts in Wolf Hall to sets collapsing around me in Dickens, and I couldn’t be happier about it.” — Daniel Fraser

UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From RSC and West End dramas to Victorian‑era slapstick, Fraser’s rich résumé signals why he’s the name to watch this ChristmasMischief Theatre, the Olivier Award-winning company behind The Play That Goes Wrong and Peter Pan Goes Wrong, announces rising star Daniel Fraser as part of the cast for their festive smash hit A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong, now running at the Apollo Theatre.Trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, Fraser has quickly built a reputation as one of the most versatile emerging actors of his generation. His stage credits range from the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Wolf Hall (including the Broadway transfer) to long-running West End favourite The Play That Goes Wrong. On screen, he has appeared in Netflix’s The Crown, ITV’s Grantchester, and the indie sci-fi romance Frequencies. His voice work includes leading roles in audio drama and gaming, reflecting his broad creative reach.Fraser also has comedy in his blood: he is the grandson of the late Pamela Cundell, beloved for her role as Mrs Fox in Dad’s Army, and he has carved out his own comic path with the award-winning musical comedy duo Maris Piper.“I grew up watching Mischief shows and marvelling at the sheer joy of them,” Fraser says. “To step into the chaos myself, and to do it at Christmas is a dream come true. I’ve gone from the formality of Tudor courts in Wolf Hall to sets collapsing around me in Dickens, and I couldn’t be happier about it.”A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong sees Mischief’s hapless Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society tackle Dickens’ seasonal classic, with disastrous — and hilarious — results. Expect falling scenery, missed cues and a distinctly un-festive festive feast, as the Cornley crew prove once again that if it can go wrong, it will.Fraser joins a cast of Mischief favourites bringing the slapstick mayhem to life in a production that has become a much-loved part of London’s theatre calendar.Listings Info:A Christmas Carol Goes WrongApollo Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue6 December 2025 – 26 January 2026Press ContactMargaret Readmargaret@goldenaurea.co.uk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.