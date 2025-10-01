Feel Well Med Spa Celebrates a Decade of Wellness with a Grand Opening of a Luxurious, New Location in Boynton Beach, Fl

Feel Well Med Spa Celebrates a Decade of Wellness with a Grand Opening of a Luxurious, New Location in Boynton Beach, Florida

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feel Well Med Spa proudly marks its 10th anniversary by unveiling a stunning new 3,000-square-foot spa facility at 3459 Woolbright Road, Boynton Beach. This New space is designed to offer guests an unparalleled sanctuary of peace, tranquility, and total relaxation. This elegant new space embodies the spa’s commitment to exceptional care, luxurious treatments, and a serene environment that nurtures both body and soul.For a decade, Feel Well Med Spa has been a beacon of wellness, providing expertly crafted treatments in a setting that combines natural beauty with refined comfort. The new spa offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet individual needs, from signature massages with aromatherapy and hot stones to customized facials that refresh and rejuvenate. The spa’s highly skilled therapists are chosen not only for their superior expertise but also for their heartfelt dedication to ensuring each guest experiences a truly restorative escape.“Our mission has always been to create a haven where clients can unwind completely and emerge feeling renewed and balanced,” said the spa’s Owner Carolina Wohlstein. “With our new location, we are elevating that experience by blending holistic care with a luxurious ambiance, ensuring every visit is a moment of pure indulgence and well-being.”Feel Well Med Spa specializes in treatments that alleviate common ailments such as migraines, back and shoulder pain, TMJ discomfort, trigger points, and plantar fasciitis. The spa’s signature packages, including the exquisite Royal Package for couples, offer a harmonious blend of Swedish massage , aromatherapy, jade stone therapy, and champagne relaxation with an exceptional facial to create an unforgettable experience.Visitors to the new Feel Well Med Spa will find a peaceful retreat where privacy and confidentiality are paramount. The spa’s warm, attentive staff ensure personalized service in a Zen-like atmosphere, making every visit a cherished escape from the stresses of daily life.About Feel Well Med SpaEstablished in 2014, Feel Well Med Spa has become a trusted destination for holistic wellness and relaxation in Boynton Beach, Florida. Offering a refined selection of massage therapies, facials, and wellness treatments, the spa is dedicated to promoting health, balance, and rejuvenation in a luxurious, serene setting.For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.feelwellmedspa.com or contact:Contact:Daniel WohlsteinDirector of CommunicationsFeel Well Med SpaPhone: (305) 613-7454Email: Danielwohlstein@gmail.comExperience the art of relaxation redefined at Feel Well Med Spa Boynton Beach Florida, where your well-being is our ultimate luxury.

