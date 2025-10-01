Coast Guard Mutual Assistance Ready to Support Coast Guard Workforce In Event of Lapsed Pay

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Brian Bodling, a maritime law enforcement specialist assigned to Coast Guard Station Annapolis, after completing a high-capacity vessel escort on the Chesapeake Bay. Photo credit: Tyler Robinson, USCG

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coast Guard Mutual Assistance (CGMA), the official relief society of the U.S. Coast Guard, is prepared to provide immediate financial assistance to Coast Guard families following the lapse in Department of Homeland Security (DHS) appropriations, which may result in a suspension of pay.For more than a century, CGMA has been the lifeline for the Coast Guard community. Since 1924, the nonprofit has provided more than $250 million in direct financial support — including $50 million over just the last five years. During the 2018–2019 government shutdown when the Coast Guard missed a paycheck, CGMA delivered $8.4 million in relief to more than 6,200 Coast Guard members and families.“Thanks to CGMA, my Coast Guard crew was able to get their minds off finances and re-focus their attention on mission during the last shutdown,” said retired U.S. Coast Guard Commander Brooke Millard, now Chief Executive Officer of CGMA. “Members of the Coast Guard community can rest assured that CGMA will continue to do all we can to support their financial resilience if pay is disrupted again.”Prepared to RespondIn the event of pay suspension, CGMA is ready to provide interest-free loans to cover essential expenses such as rent, insurance, childcare, and food.Key details:• Eligibility: Active duty, civilian employees, reservists, full-time NAF/WG employees, and Coast Guard Academy cadets.• Support Amount: Up to one month’s Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) for military members; equivalent rate for civilians; prorated for NAF/WG employees.• Application Process: Members or spouses of deployed members may apply online through the CGMA portal. Payments will be issued via ACH transfer or Zelle.• Repayment Terms: Repayments begin once pay is restored and are expected within three months.CGMA encourages members to first explore 0% interest payroll loans offered by banks such as USAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, and First Command, many of which are stepping up to assist during the shutdown.A Team EffortDuring the last shutdown, CGMA led the financial relief effort while national and local partners — including the Chief Petty Officer’s Association, Coast Guard Foundation, Navy League, American Legion, and community businesses — provided in-kind support such as food, gift cards, and services. CGMA anticipates partnering in similar ways this time.“As we face the challenges ahead, I’m reminded of the resilience and dedication of our Coast Guard family. Now, they need us to have their backs,” said Jason Wong, Retired Coast Guard Master Chief Petty Officer and CGMA Chief Operating Officer. “At Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, we’re fully committed to standing by those affected by a shutdown.”Chief Development and Communications Officer at CGMA and a Coast Guard spouse, Alena Howard adds, “When the Coast Guard you love can’t pay you, it impacts your family and home. Our donors are an incredible network of people who embody the spirit of Helping Our Own. Their generosity ensures Coast Guard families have the support they need most during times of crisis.”Support CGMACGMA’s mission is made possible by donations. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, it relies entirely on contributions — the majority from Coast Guard members themselves. A government shutdown interrupts those contributions, increasing demand on CGMA’s limited resources.To support Coast Guard families:• Donate online: https://mycgma.org/give-help/ • Mail a check:Coast Guard Mutual Assistance1005 N. Glebe Rd. Ste. 220Arlington, VA 22201About Coast Guard Mutual AssistanceCoast Guard Mutual Assistance (CGMA) is the official aid society of the U.S. Coast Guard, strengthening financial security across the Coast Guard community. Guided by its vision of eliminating financial worry through shared resources and trusted support, CGMA turns today’s challenges into tomorrow’s stability.In 2024, CGMA fulfilled over 6,000 requests for financial help and provided more than $8.5 million in support in grants and interest-free loans. For more information, visit www.mycgma.org or follow @myCGMA on Facebook and Instagram.

