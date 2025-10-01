Sandals Corporate University Wins Double Gold in AI Innovation and Hands-On Hospitality Training

Sandals Ochi Beach Resort General Manager, Carol Bourke (left) presents Learning and Development Manager, Joy Bernard with her certificate of recognition for the role that she played in administering the training initiative. A group of proud team members from Sandals South Coast team pose for a quick photo op after receiving their training completion certificates. Ghislain Boutoulle, hotel manager at Beaches Turks and Caicos (right) beams as he congratulates team member, Andrew Clarke on his successful course completion.

Partnership with Flint Learning Solutions delivers 94% adoption rate and over 3,000 documented guest interactions using innovative learning-in-the-flow-of-work.

MONTEGO, ST. JAMES, JAMAICA, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Montego Bay, St. James: Sandals Corporate University (SCU), the learning and development hub for Sandals and Beaches Resorts team members, continues to set the gold standard for excellence in AI implementation and training strategy as they celebrate their recent double win in the 2025 Brandon Hall GroupTM HCM Excellence AwardsCollaborating with Canadian-based corporate training company, Flint Learning Solutions, the SCU was awarded two gold medals for projects submitted to the categories: Best Use of AI in Business Impact for elevating guest experiences with AI training and Best Learning in the Flow of Work for improving hospitality with on-the-job activities.The awarding organisation, The Brandon Hall Group™, has, for over 30 years empowered and certified business excellence globally and through the HCM Excellence Awards, which recognises organisations that have implemented best practices for initiatives in learning and development, talent acquisition and management, leadership development, human resources, sales performance, diversity, equity and inclusion and the future of work.Highlighting the achievement, SCU’s Senior Corporate Director, Dr. Luz Longsworth stated, “the Hospitality industry requires a flexible and fast paced approach to on-the-job training and the SCU is excited about the possibilities for expanding the use of AI in its training model to enhance our team members’ learning experience and to ultimately continue providing our Sandals and Beaches Resorts guests with consistently excellent service.”Lenise White, Sandals Resorts’ measurement and evaluation specialist also shared her enthusiasm about the win.“The double gold win from the Brandon Hall Group™ is a tremendous recognition of the impact the SCU has made in transforming hospitality learning and service delivery. It signifies that our efforts to integrate AI into training are not only innovative but also delivering real business impact.”The partnership between SCU and Flint has, since its application, redefined on the job learning, demonstrating how innovative technology and training can ease real-world business challenges in the hospitality industry. The programme establishes a new standard for hospitality talent development and has given way to the integration of personalised, AI-powered learning, geared towards enhancing team member capabilities and elevating the guest experience without disrupting daily operations.“We're incredibly proud of our partnership with Sandals Corporate University and the exceptional results we've achieved together. SCU's leadership in embracing innovative approaches to talent development has been instrumental in creating a programme that empowered employees to create the exceptional, memorable experiences that define the Sandals brand and keep guests returning year after year,” shared Flint’s Chief Executive Officer, James Glover.The 2025 award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based on their alignment to business needs and environment, programme design, functionality and delivery, innovation and creativity among other criteria.“This year's Excellence Award winners exemplify the transformative power of strategic human capital management. Through their innovative approaches to talent development and employee engagement, these organizations have not only achieved remarkable business outcomes but have also redefined what it means to create truly people-centric workplaces,” remarked Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and HCM Excellence AwardsProgramme Leader, Rachel Cooke.The win follows another exceptional achievement in AI-powered training after the SCU copped the bronze award for Best Corporate University in Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) Implementations from the Global CCU, earlier this year.About SandalsResortsSandalsResorts offers two people in love the most romantic, Luxury Includedvacation experience in the Caribbean. With 17 stunning beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Curaçao and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sandals Resorts offers more quality inclusions than any other resort company on the planet. Signature Love Nest Butler Suitesfor the ultimate in privacy and service; trained butlers, the Red Lane Spa; 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining, ensuring top-shelf liquor, premium wines, and gourmet specialty restaurants; Aqua Centers with expert PADIcertification and training; fast Wi-Fi from beach to bedroom; and Sandals Customizable Weddings are all Sandals Resorts exclusives. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), founded by the late Gordon "Butch" Stewart, which includes Beaches Resorts and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Sandals Resorts Luxury Includeddifference, visit www.sandals.com .​About BeachesResorts:Family-owned Beaches Resorts is the Caribbean playground where families can live their best island life. With two beachfront locations in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, Beaches offers fun-forward family all-inclusive vacations - from a dynamic selection of restaurants and vibrant food trucks to all-you-can-enjoy water sports, live shows and epic water parks. Kids discover magic with Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street, Kids Camps, and hangouts for teens, while parents enjoy peace of mind with certified nannies, sensory-friendly programming and multi-bedroom villas perfect for bringing generations together. At Beaches, every member of the family finds joy, connection and memories made to last a lifetime. For more information about Beaches Resorts, visit www.beaches.com About Flint Learning Solutions:Flint Learning Solutions transforms how organizations develop on-the-job behaviors through AI-personalized, bite-sized activities that integrate seamlessly into daily work. Our solution delivers measurable behavior change through on-the-job practice, enhancing existing training programs. Flint’s AI and machine learning help deliver activities tailored to each person's role, skillset, and experience level. Flint helps talent leaders prove the ROI of their development initiatives through documented behavior change and measurable business impact. For more information, visit www.flintls.com. About Brandon Hall Group™Brandon Hall Group™ is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group™ to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awardsprogram was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.