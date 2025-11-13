SMÁLÀ Secures Strategic Investment from Legendary Ventures

SMÁLÀ - A Little Drizzle Goes A Long Way

SMÁLÀ, the Fung Bros’ bold drizzle-ready sauce, secures Legendary Ventures funding to scale nationwide, reimagining Asian-American condiments.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMÁLÀ , a bold new entrant in the condiment industry from the Fung Brothers, has announced a new round of funding from Legendary Ventures , a venture capital firm known for backing high-potential emerging brands. This strategic investment marks a major milestone for SMÁLÀ as it redefines what Asian flavors can be — a multi-cultural, drizzle-ready, non-jarred, condiment designed for the modern customer.Created by the Fung Bros , renowned influencers, content creators and cultural commentators with deep roots in the Asian-American lifestyle space, SMÁLÀ Sauce has already captured early traction and revenue through their engaged social media community. Unlike traditional condiments, SMÁLÀ introduces a unique portable taste factor, meant to be drizzled on everything from sandwiches to pizzas making it a true cross-cultural flavor amplifier for any meal. Blending Italian richness with Sichuan heat, SMÁLÀ is American-made and crafted to reflect the hybrid identities of today’s demanding multi-cultural consumers in the American retail markets.Legendary Ventures Partner Sara Rana shared, “We’re excited to support SMÁLÀ as it reimagines the Asian-American fusion aisle. The combination of multi-cultural authenticity, creator-led innovation, and product differentiation, positions SMÁLÀ to be a category disruptor in the consumer retail industry.”The Fung Bros not only bring culinary expertise but also a built-in community of millions who trust their voice in food, culture, and identity. With new funding in hand, SMÁLÀ is set to scale production, expand retail distribution and bring its signature mixed-use heat products to even more consumers nationwide.About SMÁLÀSMÁLÀ is food company reimagining Asian American flavors for the modern multi-cultural pantry with bold food products. Visit www.smalasauce.com for more information.About Legendary VenturesLegendary Ventures is a venture capital firm investing in consumer, retail, and technology companies reshaping the future. Visit www.legendary.vc for more information.MEDIA CONTACTRachel WuLegendary Investor Relationsinvestors@legendary.vc

