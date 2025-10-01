Attorney General James Wins Court Victory Blocking Funding Cuts for Critical Public Safety Programs

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James and a coalition of 11 other attorneys general won a court order halting the administration’s attempt to cut critical public safety funding to New York and other states. After Attorney General James and the coalition sued the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on September 29, the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island granted the coalition’s motion for a temporary restraining order, preventing DHS from reallocating hundreds of millions of dollars away from states that the administration has unlawfully targeted. The court’s order immediately prevents DHS from enforcing its funding cuts, ensuring that New York and other states do not lose important resources for counterterrorism, emergency preparedness, and public safety.

“This is an important win for New Yorkers and for every state that relies on these critical funds to stop dangerous threats,” said Attorney General James. “The federal government cannot play politics with the safety of our communities and the hardworking law enforcement officers who protect them every day. I will continue fighting to ensure New York gets the resources we need to keep our state safe.”

On September 29, Attorney General James and the coalition sued DHS for unlawfully withholding funds from the Homeland Security Grant Program (HSGP), which supports law enforcement training, emergency preparedness, and counter-terrorism activities. The administration’s actions jeopardized more than $100 million for New York alone, representing a 77 percent cut in HSGP funds for the state.

Attorney General James and the coalition argued that the administration’s reallocation of these funds violated the law authorizing HSGP as well as the Administrative Procedure Act. In a temporary restraining order, the District Court temporarily blocked DHS’s funding reallocations, preserving HSGP funds for New York and the coalition.

Joining Attorney General James in leading this lawsuit are the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia.