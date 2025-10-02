P&P Optica Named Among Canada’s Top Foodtech Innovators

PPO selected as one of the Foodtech Frontier 25, a new national initiative by the Canadian Food Innovation Network.

We are honoured to be part of the inaugural Foodtech Frontier 25. This recognition underscores how our Smart Imaging System is contributing to safer, more efficient food production.” — Olga Pawluczyk, CEO of PPO

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- P&P Optica (PPO) is proud to announce that it has been selected as one of the Foodtech Frontier 25, a new national initiative by the Canadian Food Innovation Network (CFIN) spotlighting 25 high-growth Canadian foodtech companies making a transformational impact across the industry.The Foodtech Frontier 25 program showcases Canadian companies addressing global challenges in the food system, including sustainability, health, supply chain efficiency and food security. The program marks a new milestone for Canadian foodtech, highlighting 25 fast-growing companies and 10 established leaders tackling critical global challenges in sustainability, food security, health and supply chain efficiency.“Canada’s food sector is under pressure to adapt — groceries are more expensive, manufacturers face supply chain challenges and small businesses are stretched thin. Yet, our country is also home to some of the most forward-thinking food innovators in the world. With Foodtech Frontier, we’re supporting the growth of these companies to strengthen our economy, create new jobs, and feed more people in a sustainable way,” says Dana McCauley, CEO of CFIN. Read the full CFIN release here “We are honoured to be part of the inaugural Foodtech Frontier 25,” said Olga Pawluczyk, CEO of P&P Optica. “This recognition as an established leader underscores how our Smart Imaging Systems are contributing to safer, more efficient food production in all the plants we’re operating in globally. And it strengthens our resolve to push the boundaries of what’s possible in foodtech. We see tremendous opportunity ahead to continue scaling our proven impact, partner with more industry leaders and help even more processors meet the demands of a rapidly evolving supply chain.”About CFINThe Canadian Food Innovation Network (CFIN) is a national organization that’s stimulating transformative and transferable innovation within the Canadian food sector. With over 5,000 members and counting, CFIN has built the fastest-growing and most engaged food business community in the country. Its members come from across the globe, representing all parts of the food value chain. CFIN’s free membership includes access to exclusive funding programs, five Regional Innovation Directors, and YODL. CFIN was established in 2021 and is supported by the Government of Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund and Canadian Agricultural Strategic Priorities Program.About PPOP&P Optica’s technology leverages hyperspectral imaging and artificial intelligence to deliver real-time actionable insights in meat processing. By helping meat producers detect anomalies, optimize yield and maintain quality, PPO is advancing how safety, consistency and efficiency are managed in critical operations. PPO’s Smart Imaging Systems are operating in primary, secondary and RTE plants in beef, pork, poultry and pet food processors in Canada, the U.S. and globally.For more information about P&P Optica, visit ppo.ca

