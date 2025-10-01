October Marks Economic Education Month: CEE Rallies Educators, Students and Families to Champion K-12 Economic Literacy

Together, we can ensure that the next generation—regardless of background—has the capability to understand and navigate our complex economic system with confidence.” — Steve Bumbaugh

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With changes in economic policy and financial pressures facing many families across America, students, teachers and parents are invited to engage in October’s Economic Education Month. This month is a reminder to advocate for access to the economic knowledge today’s youth need to thrive now and in their futures.

“Together, we can ensure that the next generation—regardless of background—has the capability to understand and navigate our complex economic system with confidence,” remarked Steve Bumbaugh, CEO of the Council for Economic Education.

Only 28 states currently mandate economics classes for high school graduation, according to CEE’s biennial Survey of the States. For millions of young people, this means they may only encounter economics if they go to college and choose it as a subject of study.

Economic Education Month underscores the importance of economic literacy as a fundamental skill set, enabling individuals to make informed decisions at personal, familial and civic levels. Shining a light on economics every October reflects CEE’s commitment to making economic education accessible to all students.

Highlights of Econ Ed Month, with a full list at EconEdMonth.org, include:

• Annual conference: CEE hosts its 64th Financial Literacy and Economic Education Conference in New Orleans Oct. 17 and 18. Registration is available here.

• National standards update: At the conference and via webinar, CEE will unveil its new National Content Standards for K-12 Economics education.

• Student Video Contest: The 2025 theme invites K-12 students to explore how their local economy impacts the global economy. Winning entries will be showcased online and awarded cash prizes.

• Advocacy Toolkit: EconEdMonth.org offers advocacy toolkits to support educators, students, and parents in promoting economic education statewide and to urge policymakers to prioritize creating standalone economic education requirements.

• Educational Resources: View and download free lesson plans and interactive games.

• Special Webinars: Celebrate and learn through a special Federal Reserve Education Webinar Oct. 7 on the tools of monetary policy and a webinar from CEE showcasing the new Content Standards for K-12 Economics and how they can be integrated into curriculum.

“Our world is more interconnected than ever,” Bumbaugh said, “By helping students analyze how big picture macroeconomic decisions that drive public policy down to daily choices on how we as individuals allocate scarce resources, we empower young adults to become more productive and better equipped to thrive in our global economy.”

Visit EconEdMonth.org to learn more, download free resources and get involved. Schools, organizations, and communities are encouraged to host their own events and participants can share their stories and successes on social media using the hashtag #EconEdMonth.

