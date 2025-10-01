Global IVF Market to Grow at 9.7% CAGR by 2031, Driven by Rising Infertility, Delayed Pregnancies & Tech Advances

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing infertility rates worldwide, a rise in delayed pregnancies, and advancements in assisted reproductive technologies. IVF, a key assisted reproductive technology, involves fertilizing an egg with sperm outside the body to create an embryo before implantation. This technique is widely used to address infertility caused by conditions such as polycystic ovarian syndrome, endometriosis, ovulatory disorders, and unexplained infertility, making it a crucial solution for couples struggling to conceive naturally. According to DataM Intelligence, the IVF market is projected to grow at a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during the 2024-2031 forecast period, reflecting strong and sustained demand for IVF procedures and related products. The market's growth is primarily fueled by the surge in infertility cases globally, the trend of couples intentionally delaying pregnancy beyond the age of 35, and the increasing affordability due to rising disposable incomes across regions. Among product segments, the embryo culture media holds the largest market share owing to its indispensable role in every IVF procedure. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, attributed to favorable regulatory environments, lower costs of IVF treatments—particularly in India and the booming medical tourism industry. This region’s growth is also supported by fertility clinics that provide patient-oriented, technology-driven IVF services, enhancing the overall success rates and accessibility of assisted reproductive treatments.Key Highlights from the Report➤ The In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2031.➤ Embryo Culture Media dominates the product segment with the largest market share.➤ Fresh IVF cycles (non-donor) accounted for the largest share within cycle types in 2018.➤ The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market due to favorable regulations and cost advantages.➤ Fertility clinics and hospitals are the main end-users, reflecting the rise in artificial reproductive techniques.➤ Market leaders are advancing through new product launches, mergers, partnerships, and regional expansions.Market SegmentationThe IVF market is comprehensively segmented based on product type, cycle type, and end-user to address diverse clinical needs and technological demands.Product Type: The market is bifurcated into reagents and equipment. Reagents include embryo culture media (the largest share segment), sperm processing media, cryopreservation media, and others. Equipment comprises sperm separation systems, ovum aspiration pumps, IVF cabinets, micromanipulator systems, incubators, cryosystems, and other specialized apparatus essential for IVF procedures.Cycle Type: Treatment cycles are categorized into fresh IVF cycles (non-donor), thawed IVF cycles (non-donor), and donor egg IVF cycles. Fresh IVF cycles held the largest market share in 2018 due to their high success rates in initial attempts. Thawed IVF cycles are growing rapidly, providing safer options for complicated cases such as patients with ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS) while reducing ectopic pregnancies.End-User: The main end-users include hospitals, fertility clinics, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes. Fertility clinics and hospitals dominate market share, driven by increasing demand for assisted reproductive technologies and ongoing advancements in treatment capabilities and patient care services.Looking For A Detailed Full Report? Get it here:Regional InsightsThe Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market, supported by several factors including a less stringent regulatory framework for IVF treatments compared to Western countries, lower cost structures particularly in India, and a booming medical tourism sector that attracts international patients seeking affordable and quality fertility care. Indian fertility centers lead the region with patient-oriented services and advanced technological adoption, facilitating high success rates.In North America, the market growth is significant due to a large infertile population coupled with rising delayed pregnancies, which increase the demand for IVF treatments. Europe exhibits stable growth driven by advanced technologies and increasing investments in reproductive health research.Other regions, including Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, are witnessing emerging market interest and steady growth potential due to increasing awareness and improving healthcare infrastructure.Market DynamicsMarket DriversThe IVF market benefits from rising infertility rates due to lifestyle changes and health conditions, along with delayed motherhood beyond age 35, which increases infertility risks. Advances in IVF technologies have improved success rates, making treatments more accessible and effective. Additionally, rising disposable incomes globally are enabling broader access to fertility treatments.Market RestraintsDespite growth, the market faces challenges such as the high cost of IVF equipment and procedures, limited awareness among certain populations, and possible complications related to IVF treatments, which can deter some candidates from pursuing these options.Market OpportunitiesIncreasing government funding for reproductive health, growing research initiatives aimed at improving IVF procedures and culture media, and expanding numbers of fertility clinics worldwide present considerable opportunities for market players to innovate and grow. Reasons to Buy the Report✔ Comprehensive analysis of market size, share, and growth trends.✔ Detailed segmentation of products, cycles, and end-users for targeted insights.✔ In-depth regional analysis highlighting growth opportunities and challenges.✔ Competitive landscape overview including strategies of key industry players.✔ Extensive review of market drivers, restraints, and emerging opportunities.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)◆ How big is the IVF market globally?◆ Who are the key players in the global IVF market?◆ What is the projected growth rate of the IVF market?◆ What is the market forecast for 2032?◆ Which region is estimated to dominate the IVF industry through the forecast period?Company Insights• CooperSurgical Inc.• Cook Medical Inc.• Genea Biomedx• FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Inc.• Merck KGaA (EMD Serono)• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.• Nikon Corporation• Hamilton Thorne Inc.• Nidacon International AB• Vitrolife ABRecent developments:-In September 2025, Boston IVF launched AI-assisted embryo selection technology, emphasizing improved implantation success and personalized treatment plans. Early adoption shows higher pregnancy rates and better patient outcomes.-In August 2025, Shady Grove Fertility expanded its IVF services with next-generation genetic screening and fertility analytics platforms. The initiative focuses on precision diagnostics and personalized care. Initial deployments demonstrate improved success rates and patient satisfaction.ConclusionThe In Vitro Fertilization market stands at a pivotal growth juncture as increasing infertility concerns worldwide drive demand for assisted reproductive technologies. With significant advancements in IVF procedures, improved culture media, and expansive market presence across diverse geographies particularly in Asia-Pacific the sector is poised for robust expansion. However, balancing the high costs and treatment complexities with increasing patient awareness and technological innovations will be key for sustainable growth. Stakeholders are encouraged to tap emerging opportunities in medical tourism, governmental support, and research to strengthen their competitive positioning in this evolving market. This comprehensive outlook underscores the vital role IVF plays in reproductive healthcare and its promising trajectory in addressing global infertility challenges.

