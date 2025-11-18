Immunotherapy Drugs Market to Reach USD$ 872.64 Billion by 2033, Driven by mAbs, CAR-T, and Checkpoint Inhibitors

Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size

Immunotherapy Drugs Market Expansion | Biologics & Next-Gen Therapy Growth

USA Immunotherapy Drugs Market expands rapidly as the global market jumps from US$288.02B in 2024 to US$872.64B by 2033, registering a 13.2% CAGR.” — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and GrowthAccording to DataM Intelligence, the Immunotherapy Drugs Market was valued at US$ 288.02 billion in 2024 and is projected to surge to US$ 872.64 billion by 2033, expanding at a robust CAGR of 13.2% between 2025 and 2033.According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), an estimated 20 million new cancer cases were recorded worldwide in 2022. This number is projected to rise to about 24.10 million by 2030 and further reach nearly 29.90 million by 2040.AbbVie and OSE Immunotherapeutics have teamed up to develop OSE-230, a monoclonal antibody targeting ChemR23 to help resolve chronic inflammation. The therapy modulates macrophage and neutrophil activity and is currently in preclinical development.Under drug type, the monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) segment is projected to account for 39.7% of the immunotherapy drugs market.Download PDF Brochure:Browse in-depth TOC on "Immunotherapy Drug Market"75 – Tables70 – Figures205 – PagesGrowth Drivers1. Over 5,500 active immunotherapy clinical trials worldwide in 2024.2. Checkpoint inhibitors generated USD 43 billion in 2024 alone.3. CAR-T therapy approvals increased by 35% YoY, with 90+ candidates in late-stage development.4. mAbs account for 60% of all immunotherapy approvals.5. Increased R&D spending reached USD 310 billion globally, with immuno-oncology receiving 40%.Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Therapy TypeMonoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) hold 47% share, projected to reach USD 120+ billion by 2032.Checkpoint Inhibitors represent 22%, growing at 14% CAGR.CAR-T & Cell Therapies expected to grow fastest at 21% CAGR. Cancer Vaccines and Adoptive Cell Therapies are also accelerating.By IndicationOncology dominates with 70% market share.Autoimmune diseases and infectious diseases are rising rapidly.By Route of AdministrationInjectables account for 85% of all immunotherapies.Oral immuno-modulators are growing steadily.Request for Customized Sample Report as per Your Business Requirement: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/immunotherapy-drugs-market Regional InsightsNorth AmericaValued at USD 65.4 billion in 2024, expected to reach USD 147.6 billion by 2032 at 42.3% CAGR.Over 2,400 active IO trials running in the U.S.EuropeValued at USD 32.8 billion in 2024, projected to hit USD 76.2 billion by 2032 at 11.8% CAGR.The Asia-Pacific region is projected to record the fastest growth in the global immunotherapy drugs market, with a CAGR of 18.5% during 2025–2033.Industry Developments1. In March 2025, Merck & Co announced plans to launch a subcutaneous formulation of its cancer immunotherapy Keytruda in the U.S. on October 1, 2025, aiming for peak adoption within two years. The FDA’s decision is expected by September 23. The company anticipates that the under-the-skin injection will significantly shorten patient treatment time.2. In November 2024, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories introduced Toripalimab in India for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma, a rare and aggressive head and neck cancer. Toripalimab represents a new biological entity (NBE) for the company.3. In October 2024, the Francis Crick Institute and The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, along with multiple universities, hospitals, and industry partners, launched a major platform to investigate immunotherapy responses and side effects in cancer patients. Supported by £9 million from the Medical Research Council and £12.9 million from industry partners, the initiative will study thousands of immunotherapy patients across the UK.Key Players:Daiichi Sankyo Company || F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG || GlaxoSmithKline plc || AbbVie, Inc. || Amgen, Inc. || Merck & Co., Inc. || Alligator Bioscience || Bristol-Myers Squibb || Novartis AG, and AstraZenecaRecent Highlights1. BMS reported strong Opdivo/Yervoy revenue growth (2024–25).2. Novartis expanded CAR-T manufacturing facilities globally.3. Merck launched multiple Phase III trials evaluating pembrolizumab combinations.Buy This Report with Year-End Offer (Buy 1 report: Get 30% OFF | Buy 2 reports: Get 50% OFF each! Limited time offer): https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=immunotherapy-drugs-market Market Outlook1. Cell therapy market to surpass USD 70 billion by 2032.2. Checkpoint inhibitor expansions to dominate upcoming approvals.3. AI-driven immunotherapy development to cut R&D timelines by 30–40%.4. Personalized cancer vaccines to become a USD 15B segment by 2032.Conclusion:The Immunotherapy Drug Market is poised for transformative growth as advancements in biologics, checkpoint inhibitors, and personalized cancer therapies accelerate global adoption. With rising prevalence of chronic and autoimmune diseases, expanding R&D investments, and increasing approvals of next-generation immunotherapies, the market is set to remain a cornerstone of modern medicine, offering substantial clinical and commercial opportunities through 2033.Related ReportsCancer Immunotherapy Market Surges to $261.7B in 2033 - DataM Intelligence @ https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/cancer-immunotherapy-market Next Generation Immunotherapies Market to Hit USD 251.42 billion by 2032 - DataM Intelligence @ https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/next-generation-immunotherapies-market

