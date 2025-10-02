Latina Health Coach, Karla Salinari Empowers Latin Communities to Take Control of Health Through Plant-Based Nutrition

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karla Salinari, certified nutrition coach, award-winning author, educator, and TV personality, is redefining plant-based nutrition for Latin communities across the U.S. With her unique approach, Karla teaches clients how to manage chronic conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, while keeping traditional Latin and Caribbean flavors alive.Born in California and raised plant-based in Miami and Puerto Rico, where her father had embraced this lifestyle since the 1970s, Karla blends cultural authenticity, evidence-based science, and practical guidance to help clients adopt sustainable nutrition habits. “You don’t need to give up your favorite flavors to eat plant-based,” says Salinari. “Switching to plant-based isn’t all or nothing—start where you are.”Karla co-developed Real Food Reset: A 7-Day Plant-Based Jumpstart with Columbia University Medical Center and is the author of the award-winning cookbook Abuela’s Plant-Based Kitchen. Her expertise has earned her regular guest appearances on NBC, Telemundo, Pix11, and WIPR, where she demonstrates easy, flavorful, and health-supporting plant-based swaps.Through private coaching, group programs, corporate wellness workshops, and telehealth, Karla guides clients to create real, lasting change. Her programs are designed for busy families, professionals, and anyone seeking to improve health without giving up cultural identity.Her mission is simple yet transformative: to show that plant-based eating can honor tradition, support health, and be accessible for everyone, especially in Latin communities where health disparities remain high.For interviews, guest articles, or TV segments, Karla Salinari can be reached at 917-664-4150 or karla@karlasalinari.com.About Karla SalinariKarla Salinari is a certified nutrition coach, award-winning author, educator, and TV personality specializing in plant-based nutrition. She helps individuals and families adopt sustainable, culturally relevant nutrition habits, with a focus on managing chronic health conditions. Her first book, Abuela’s Plant-Based Kitchen, won awards for its innovative, culturally authentic approach to plant-based eating. Karla continues to inspire communities nationwide through coaching, media appearances, and collaborations with institutions like Columbia University Medical Center.

