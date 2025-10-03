Soo Hipp Plumbing Becomes Certified Installer of Evince Water Filtration Systems in Torrance and Cerritos

Soo Hipp Plumbing brings Evince Water Filtration Systems to Torrance & Cerritos, offering cleaner, safer water with certified installation.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soo Hipp Plumbing, a trusted plumbing provider serving Torrance and Cerritos for over two decades, is proud to announce its official certification as an authorized installer of Evince Water Filtration Systems. This milestone marks a significant step in expanding the company’s service offerings and bringing advanced water quality solutions to local households.

Evince Water filtration systems are recognized for their ability to remove harmful contaminants, reduce mineral scaling, and extend the lifespan of home plumbing systems and appliances. By becoming a certified installer, Soo Hipp Plumbing is now equipped to deliver professional installation, maintenance, and long-term service support for families seeking healthier, better-tasting water.

“Our team is committed to giving families in Torrance and Cerritos peace of mind when it comes to the water they use every day,” said Edward Jones, Owner of Soo Hipp Plumbing. “Partnering with Evince allows us to bring world-class filtration technology to our community, and we’re excited to be one of the few local companies trained and certified to install these systems.”

Benefits for Local Homeowners

With this new certification, Soo Hipp Plumbing can now provide:

Cleaner, safer drinking water through advanced multi-stage filtration.

Reduced scaling and buildup in plumbing and appliances, lowering repair costs.

Eco-friendly solutions that help minimize bottled water usage.

Trusted local expertise, with installations performed by licensed, certified technicians.

Commitment to Community

This partnership reflects Soo Hipp Plumbing’s ongoing mission to provide reliable, high-quality plumbing solutions tailored to the needs of Torrance and Cerritos homeowners. As water quality continues to be a growing concern across Southern California, Soo Hipp Plumbing aims to ensure residents have access to affordable, cutting-edge technology designed to protect both their families and their homes.

