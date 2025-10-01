Souls' Caregiver Launches Free 28-Day Holistic Program to Help People Overcome Stress and Anxiety

Souls' Caregiver logo

Free 28-Day Holistic Program by Souls' Caregiver helps people overcome stress & anxiety with practical techniques, energy healing, and daily wisdom.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 40 million Americans struggle with stress and anxiety, making it one of the most urgent health challenges of our time. To address this growing issue, Souls' Caregiver has launched a free 28-day online program designed to guide participants step by step toward a calmer, healthier, and more balanced life.Each day, participants will receive an idea, method, or piece of wisdom they can apply in their daily lives. The program takes a holistic approach to mental well-being, exploring not just emotions, but also the body, mind, lifestyle, environment, relationships, and energy. Topics include:- Building self-esteem and understanding what truly matters in life- Managing relationships and healing past trauma- Identifying how we create stress for ourselves- Breathing techniques and mindfulness practices- The practical wisdom of Zen and Buddhism- The impact of news and social media on mental health- Energy healing methods such as Reiki“Our mission is to show people that reducing stress and anxiety requires more than one solution - it’s about caring for all aspects of life,” said the Founder of Souls’ Caregiver. “With this program, we combine practical tools, ancient philosophy, and energy healing to help participants find real, lasting balance.”The potential of Reiki as a complementary therapy is supported by scientific research. A March 2025 review published in PubMed Central, involving 661 participants aged 14 and older, found a significant improvement in quality of life after Reiki therapy. Souls’ Caregiver integrates Reiki alongside knowledge and techniques to provide participants with accessible and comprehensive support.The Souls’ Caregiver 28-day program for stress and anxiety is available now, free of charge, to anyone seeking a practical and holistic path to reducing stress and anxiety.

