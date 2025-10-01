GB Investment Holding SA Announces USD 55M Investment in Four Seasons Private Residences at Saadiyat Beach, Abu Dhabi

View of the Four Seasons Residences

Swiss investment firm expands international presence with a landmark real estate deal while targeting future growth in Private Equity, fintech, biotech tech.

> “We are building a portfolio that bridges real estate with next-generation investments in fintech, biotech and technology, creating a unique platform for international investors.”” — Amit Ghaziri

LUGANO, TESSIN, SWITZERLAND, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GB Investment Holding SA Announces USD 55 Million Investment in Four Seasons Private Residences at Saadiyat Beach, Abu DhabiGB Investment Holding SA (“GBIH”), an independent Swiss-based investment holding company, today announced it has concluded a USD 55 million equity investment in the Four Seasons Private Residences at Saadiyat Beach, Abu Dhabi, one of the most prestigious new residential developments in the United Arab Emirates.Developed in partnership with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, the project is positioned as a benchmark for ultra-luxury beachfront living on Saadiyat Island, an area globally recognized for its cultural landmarks, pristine natural environment, and premium lifestyle offering.Scheduled for completion in 2029, the residences will feature a curated portfolio of bespoke villas, penthouses, and luxury apartments, each designed with world-class architecture and serviced exclusively by the renowned Four Seasons hospitality standards. Future residents will benefit from private beachfront access, signature dining venues, state-of-the-art wellness facilities, and personalized concierge services designed for international high-net-worth individuals.The development reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for ultra-luxury real estate, following a series of record-breaking transactions on Saadiyat Island in recent years, including properties exceeding AED 400 million in value.> “By participating in this landmark development, we reaffirm our commitment to investing in projects that combine iconic brands, architectural excellence, and long-term value creation. Saadiyat Beach offers an unmatched opportunity to associate our name with one of the most exclusive addresses in the UAE,” said Joseph Minassian, CFO of GB Investment Holding SA.> “At GBIH, we strongly believe that Saadiyat Island will continue to attract global investors and residents seeking exclusivity, cultural proximity, and lifestyle excellence. This strategic partnership with Four Seasons reflects our ambition to align our portfolio with visionary developments that merge luxury, innovation, and sustainability,” added Amit Ghaziri, COO of GB Investment Holding SA.---Expansion into Global Private Equity and InnovationWhile strengthening its presence in prime real estate, GB Investment Holding SA is simultaneously accelerating its international expansion strategy. The company is targeting the United States and Asia as its next growth markets, with a focus on Private Equity investments across fintech, biotech, technology, and lifestyle sectors.GBIH aims to position itself as a distinctive investment platform, combining traditional asset classes such as real estate with next-generation opportunities in high-growth industries. By diversifying globally and expanding its portfolio, the company seeks to attract new investors and build a strong presence in markets where innovation and capital raising converge.> “Our long-term vision is to establish GBIH as an international investment partner of choice for both institutional and private clients. Beyond real estate, we are actively deploying capital into startups, growth-stage companies, and funds across fintech, biotech, and technology. This diversification allows us to deliver not only returns but also strategic exposure to future-defining industries,” commented Amit Ghaziri, COO of GB Investment Holding SA.---Saadiyat Island – Abu Dhabi’s Cultural and Luxury HubLocated just minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island is home to world-class cultural landmarks such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi (under construction), and the Zayed National Museum. Beyond culture, the island has become synonymous with premium real estate, white sandy beaches, and an emerging luxury lifestyle ecosystem.The launch of the Four Seasons Private Residences Saadiyat Beach underscores the island’s transformation into one of the world’s most desirable residential destinations.About GB Investment Holding SAHeadquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, GB Investment Holding SA represents a network of private and institutional investors active across real estate, private equity, technology, lifestyle, and venture capital. The company focuses on high-potential international opportunities with an emphasis on sectoral and geographic diversification.

