Spices and Seasonings Market to Grow from USD 14.5 Billion in 2025 to USD 23.6 Billion by 2035 | Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Spices and Seasonings Market is poised for solid expansion in the coming decade. According to a forecast by Fact.MR, the market is projected to grow from USD 14.5 billion in 2025 to USD 23.6 billion by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. This growth trajectory amounts to an absolute increase of USD 8.3 billion and a market size expansion of about 1.57× over the ten-year period. Core drivers include rising consumer demand for international and exotic flavors, increased interest in home cooking and culinary experimentation, greater health consciousness favoring natural ingredients, and the continued growth of the food processing industry globally.Spices are expected to dominate the product mix, accounting for about 60% of the market in 2025, while food manufacturing applications are forecast to hold approximately 55% of the demand share. The climb in global consumption is supported especially by Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe.➤Market Drivers and TrendsOne of the fundamental forces fueling the spices and seasonings market is the growing consumer inclination toward global and ethnic cuisines. As travel, migration, and digital media expose people to diverse food cultures, the appetite for authentic spices and blends has risen. This trend encourages manufacturers to develop regionally inspired seasoning mixes that cater to local tastes while maintaining global appeal.Another key trend is the focus on clean-label and “natural” seasoning products. Consumers are increasingly wary of artificial additives, preservatives, and flavor enhancers. As a result, demand for organic, minimally processed, non-GMO spices and blends is rising. Manufacturers are responding by innovating in product lines, enhancing traceability, and investing in more transparent sourcing and labeling.The rapid expansion of the food processing and packaged foods industry also plays a critical role. Processed foods, snack items, ready meals, sauces, and soups all rely heavily on seasoning blends. As urbanization and convenience-food consumption rise in emerging markets, the demand for seasoning solutions from the industrial sector is expected to grow accordingly.Full Market Report Available for Delivery. For Purchase or Customization, Please Request Here: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=11100 ➤ Regional OutlookAsia Pacific is expected to dominate the market, both as a major production hub and as a key consumption region. Countries such as India, China, Vietnam, and Thailand are significant producers and exporters of spices. The region’s cultural affinity for spiced food and expanding middle-class population further stimulate local demand and export capacity.Americas (both North and Latin America) also present strong markets. In North America, consumer openness to international flavors, rising demand for convenience foods, and large-scale food processing industries contribute to consistent demand. Latin America, with its unique spice traditions and growing food industries, offers additional growth potential.Europe maintains a stable demand base, with consumers embracing both traditional European herbs and global seasoning influences. Growth is further supported by demand for premium, organic, and specialty spice products.Middle East & Africa and Latin America markets are gradually gaining traction, driven by rising disposable incomes, improved distribution networks, and greater import access. In many cases, importers and local seasoning brands work to blend global and regional tastes.➤Recent DevelopmentsRecent years have seen several notable developments in the spices and seasonings market. Manufacturers are investing in sustainable sourcing and traceability systems. With greater consumer scrutiny over supply chains, companies are increasingly adopting blockchain, QR codes, and farm-to-table traceability to assure quality and authenticity.Investment in supply chain resilience and raw material diversification has also gained importance. Climatic variability, geopolitical tensions, and shipment disruptions have compelled players to diversify sourcing regions, stock strategic reserves, and strengthen relationships with primary growers.On the product side, innovative seasoning blends targeted at specific dietary lifestyles—low-sodium, keto-friendly, global cuisine ranges—are being launched. Many firms are collaborating with chefs, foodservice chains, and retail brands to co-create exclusive spice blends.In recent high-profile M&A activity, Badia Spices announced it will sell a majority stake to investors, reflecting a major restructuring in the regional Hispanic and global spice sector. This transaction signals consolidation and growth ambitions from veteran regional players seeking broader scale and capital infusion.Also, McCormick & Company, a global spice leader, has faced margin pressures due to high promotional and input costs, which led to an earnings miss in one quarter. In response, the company is adopting cost controls, strategic pricing, and marketing adjustments while continuing product innovation.Such developments underscore how leading firms are adjusting strategies to balance price pressure, quality standards, consumer demand, and global supply chain risks.For more on their methodology and market coverage, visit: https://www.factmr.com/about-company ➤ Key Players InsightsThe spices and seasonings market is characterized by both global multinationals and regional specialists, leading to a dynamic competitive landscape. Some of the top names actively shaping the sector include McCormick & Company, Olam International, Ajinomoto Co., Kerry Group, Sensient Technologies, Associated British Foods (ABF), Givaudan, SHS Group, and others.McCormick & Company remains a pillar in the industry, with strong research capabilities, a broad product portfolio, and a global reach. Their efforts in flavor innovation, clean-label spice products, and acquisitions keep them competitive. The firm’s recent pricing, cost management efforts and branding strategies reflect how it navigates volatile raw material markets.Olam International is positioned strongly in the spice supply chain, with integrated production and trade operations across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. This supply advantage gives it leverage over sourcing and distribution margins.Ajinomoto Co., with its seasoning and flavor arm, participates in both the seasoning and functional ingredients arena, giving it synergy in flavor technologies and consumer food solutions.Kerry Group and Sensient Technologies are influential in supplying seasoning and flavor systems to food manufacturers. Their strength lies in co-formulation, custom seasoning blends, and B2B partnerships with large food brands.Associated British Foods (ABF)—through its subsidiary brands—also features in the seasoning landscape, especially in Europe, leveraging its food ingredient and consumer brands reach.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:Dried Spices Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/349/dried-spices-market Candied Fruits Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/candied-fruits-market

