CLOAKED LAUNCHES 'HAVE I BEEN BREACHED' TOOL TO SUPPORT SECURITY PREPAREDNESS AS PART OF CYBERSECURITY AWARENESS MONTH

Cloaked launches "Have I Been Breached" tool to help empower personal privacy and safety. Learn how to secure your world and protect their future with these 7 privacy steps from Cloaked. Cloaked, the consumer-first privacy and security platform.

Additional Programming Includes Privacy Scan Widget, Electronic Frontier Foundation Webinar and Downloadable Resources

Our goal at Cloaked is to move privacy out of the abstract and into everyday life so everyone can feel confident in protecting their personal information and keep those that they care about safe.” — Arjun Bhatnagar - CEO, Cloaked

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloaked ( www.cloaked.com ), the consumer-first privacy and security platform, today announced the launch of its “ Have I Been Breached ” tool. Developed as part of Cloaked’s ongoing efforts to empower personal privacy and safety through practical tools, education, resources, and advocacy, the site helps individuals understand their security risk and actions they can take to protect themselves. It is one element of Cloaked’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month campaign – Secure Your World, Protect Their Future – which aims to highlight the impact of individual privacy actions on personal, family, and network safety.“Have I Been Breached” is a public data breach tracker that instantly shows individuals if their email or phone number has been exposed during a data breach. The tool informs individuals of their risk while providing access to helpful resources to take back control of their data and minimize the chances of identity theft and fraud, among other issues.Cloaked has also launched a privacy scan widget that can be embedded on any website or content platform to support community awareness about data accessibility. It enables privacy and security advocates to provide a valuable tool to readers and community members, supporting awareness and action around data safety.“So often we’re on the defense instead of the offense when it comes to protecting our personal data, and it’s time for a new approach,” said Arjun Bhatnagar, Co-founder and CEO of Cloaked. “These tools give individuals a clear, accessible way to understand their risk and take action to secure their digital footprint. With everything we do, our goal at Cloaked is to move privacy out of the abstract and into everyday life to create a world where everyone can feel confident in protecting their personal information and keep those that they care about safe.”These tools complement Cloaked’s Data Privacy Hotline – 855.752.5625 – which was designed to educate individuals about sensitive, personal information like social security numbers and home addresses that can be found through public records.In addition, Cloaked is partnering with the Electronic Frontier Foundation ( www.eff.org ) for an expert-led webinar – Secure Your World, Protect Their Future – on October 14 at 1:30 PM EST. The webinar will tap the expertise of Cloaked CEO Arjun Bhatnagar and Electronic Frontier Foundation Legislative Activist Rindala “Rin” Alajaji to address current privacy threats, data connectivity, and legislative advances while sharing practical steps individuals can take to protect themselves, family, friends, colleagues, and more.To help individuals easily understand the privacy habits that can keep themselves and their community safe, Cloaked has created a Cybersecurity Awareness Month programming page with valuable statistics and tips, including a Protect Their Future downloadable infographic and webinar registration link.By providing accessible resources and practical steps for developing safer sharing habits, Cloaked aims to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to take control of their privacy and safety during Cybersecurity Awareness Month and throughout the year.Cloaked’s all-in-one privacy and security platform offers a full suite of features, including unlimited identity generation, password management, data removal, Call Guard, Dark Web and SSN monitoring, identity theft insurance, information storage, and more. Cloaked is committed to security best practices and provides end-to-end encryption with zero-knowledge architecture and unique user databases – ensuring only users have access to their personal data.For more information about Cloaked, visit www.cloaked.com About CloakedFounded by brothers Arjun and Abhijay Bhatnagar, Cloaked is a consumer-first privacy company dedicated to helping individuals take control of their personal data in real time. Using Cloaked, individuals can choose when, where, and with whom they share personal data from their browser extension or mobile device, while removing what is in the public domain. To date, the company has raised over $40 million in funding and is backed by Lux Capital, Human Capital, General Catalyst, Peter Thiel, Index Ventures, Jeff Weiner from Next Play Ventures, All Turtles, Khosla Ventures, Michael Ovitz, Marquee Ventures, and the Chainsmokers’ Mantis Fund. Cloaked is based in New York City. To learn more, visit cloaked.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.