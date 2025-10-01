Aisling Sans by Paul Robb Wins Gold in A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award

Aisling Sans

Innovative Typeface Design Recognized for Excellence in Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The esteemed A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized accolade in the field of graphic design, has announced Aisling Sans by Paul Robb as the Gold winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Aisling Sans, positioning it as a benchmark for excellence within the graphic design industry.Aisling Sans stands out as a typeface that seamlessly aligns with current trends and needs in the graphic design landscape. Its carefully balanced proportions, distinctive curves, and broad stance make it a versatile choice for a wide range of applications, from print to digital media, where both visual appeal and functional readability are paramount. By prioritizing clarity and legibility while maintaining a unique character, Aisling Sans demonstrates its relevance and value to designers, brands, and end-users alike.What sets Aisling Sans apart is its ability to blend timeless modernity with a distinctive personality. The typeface features generously proportioned letterforms, open counters, and a flexible range of weights, including a Variable font version. These elements come together to create a refined balance between contemporary aesthetics and historical proportions. With advanced OpenType features and comprehensive language support, Aisling Sans is equipped to meet the diverse demands of modern typographic applications.The recognition bestowed by the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award serves as a testament to the skill and dedication of the team behind Aisling Sans. It not only validates their design approach but also inspires them to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new frontiers in typeface design. This achievement is expected to fuel further innovation within the S6 Foundry and solidify their position as a leading contemporary digital type foundry.Aisling Sans was designed by Paul Henry Robb, a Creative Director and Type designer with over 30 years of experience, and Moira Bartoloni. Professor Robb teaches Graphic Design at the University of Perugia and Brand Design at the Academia of Perugia.Interested parties may learn more about Aisling Sans and its designers at:About Paul RobbPaul Robb is a renowned Creative Director and Type designer based in Italy, with over three decades of experience in the field. As a Professor of Graphic Design at the University of Perugia and Brand Design at the Academia of Perugia, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his creative endeavors. Through his award-winning multidisciplinary studio, Salt&Pepper, Robb has transformed brands and businesses by crafting expressive and authentic designs that seamlessly blend creativity and technology. In 2020, he founded S6 Foundry, an independent digital type foundry dedicated to developing innovative typefaces for contemporary designers.About S6 FoundryS6 Foundry is an independent digital type foundry that specializes in crafting high-quality retail and custom typefaces for today's design landscape. With a focus on originality and contemporary relevance, S6 Foundry delivers top-tier fonts tailored to the needs of modern designers. Their typefaces are designed to excel in both text and display applications, ensuring versatility and exceptional performance across various mediums. By dedicating themselves to producing fonts of the highest caliber, S6 Foundry has established itself as a go-to resource for designers seeking innovative and reliable typographic solutions.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that exemplify innovation, skill, and significant impact within their respective fields. Winners of this award are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert judges evaluates entries based on pre-established criteria. These criteria encompass various aspects such as originality, visual impact, technical excellence, and effectiveness in communication. By meeting and surpassing these standards, Golden A' Design Award winners demonstrate their ability to push boundaries, inspire trends, and contribute meaningfully to the advancement of design across industries.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes outstanding design across various disciplines. With a mission to advance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates innovative products and projects that positively impact the global community. The competition welcomes entries from visionary designers, pioneering agencies, progressive companies, and influential brands worldwide. Through a meticulous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award identifies and honors groundbreaking designs that set new standards for excellence. By providing a global platform for recognition and exposure, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and drive the cycle of innovation, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world through design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldengraphicsawards.com

