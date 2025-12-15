Evergreen Nexus by Tennyson Chia Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Evergreen Nexus

Tennyson Chia's Innovative Workspace Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected design competitions , has announced Evergreen Nexus by Tennyson Chia as the Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Evergreen Nexus within the interior design industry, acknowledging its innovative approach to creating a human-centric workspace that promotes well-being and collaboration.Evergreen Nexus showcases the importance of integrating nature and modern technology in office design, offering a blueprint for future workspaces that prioritize employee health and productivity. The design's relevance extends beyond the interior design industry, as it aligns with the growing trend of businesses seeking to create more sustainable and employee-friendly environments. By demonstrating the practical benefits of biophilic design and open concept layouts, Evergreen Nexus serves as an inspiration for companies looking to enhance their workspaces.Tennyson Chia's award-winning design transforms a 30-year-old confined space into an open, nature-inspired oasis. The innovative use of reflective ceilings and simulated daylight creates a sense of spaciousness, while the integration of live greenery serves both aesthetic and functional purposes. The design's unique layering of spaces, inspired by the structure of a rainforest, fosters a dynamic environment that encourages interaction and adaptability. These carefully considered elements come together to create a workspace that is not only visually striking but also highly functional and conducive to employee well-being.The recognition bestowed upon Evergreen Nexus by the A' Interior Design Awards serves as a testament to Tennyson Chia's commitment to pushing the boundaries of workspace design. This accolade is expected to inspire the designer and his team to continue exploring innovative solutions that blend nature, technology, and human-centric principles. As more businesses recognize the value of investing in employee-friendly workspaces, designs like Evergreen Nexus are poised to shape the future of office environments, setting new standards for what can be achieved through thoughtful and creative design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Tennyson ChiaTennyson Chia is a distinguished design practitioner with a Master's Degree in Interior Design from Swinburne University, Australia. With a rich tapestry of international experience spanning Australia and Malaysia, Tennyson has honed his expertise in both architecture and interior design, developing a profound passion for creating innovative and functional spaces. Currently serving as the Mercedes-Benz SEA Concept Architect and founder of Sachi, a renowned design company in Malaysia, Tennyson's work has garnered numerous prestigious industry awards. His design philosophy emphasizes honoring the past while embracing the future, infusing spaces with joy and maximizing their potential.About Sachi Interior DesignSachi is a design studio that specializes in crafting enduring designs that embark on captivating storytelling journeys, each one delivering remarkable experiences. Through their work, they aim to engage the senses, evoking a range of emotions and leaving a lasting impression that forms cherished memories. Whether it's through the fluid lines of architecture or the intricate details of interior spaces, Sachi strives to create environments that resonate with authenticity and meaning, weaving narratives through design and transforming spaces into immersive landscapes where stories come to life.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate a high level of excellence and innovation in the field of Interior Space and Exhibition Design. Recipients are selected based on a rigorous evaluation process that considers criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, and sustainable design practices. The award acknowledges designs that make a significant contribution to advancing industry standards and improving everyday life through their exceptional characteristics. Silver A' Design Award winning works showcase the remarkable expertise and creativity of their designers, serving as inspiring examples of design excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that celebrates excellence and innovation in interior design. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The A' Design Award aims to promote superior products and projects that positively impact society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through good design. With a legacy spanning over a decade, the A' Design Award continues to inspire and honor pioneering designs across all industries.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interiorinnovationawards.com

