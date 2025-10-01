Miniso Land by Xiang Li Wins Gold in A' Interior Design Awards

Miniso Land

Xiang Li's Innovative Retail Space Design Earns Top Honors in International Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Awards , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Miniso Land by Xiang Li as the winner of the Gold A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated by Xiang Li in crafting a unique and immersive retail experience.Miniso Land's award-winning design showcases the importance of creating engaging and diverse retail environments that captivate customers and enhance their shopping experience. By pushing the boundaries of traditional retail design, Xiang Li's work serves as an inspiration for interior designers, retailers, and industry professionals seeking to elevate the standard of commercial spaces.Spanning three stories, Miniso Land features six distinct areas and over seventy types of co-branded products from various IP worlds. Xiang Li skillfully achieves a fusion of category diversity and space utilization efficiency by establishing diversified situational zones, eliminating the monotony often associated with repetitive shopping experiences. From the whimsical blind box area enveloped in pink bubbles to the comprehensive area with a montage visual effect, and from the nature-inspired pet and fragrance areas to the enchanting plush area reminiscent of a fairy tale world, visitors are transported through a dynamic and evolving theme park-like environment.This recognition from the A' Interior Design Awards serves as a testament to Xiang Li's innovative approach and exceptional talent in the field of interior design. The accolade is expected to inspire future projects within X+Living Architecture and Interior Design, fostering further exploration and pushing the boundaries of retail space design. The award also motivates the entire team to continue their pursuit of excellence and innovation, setting new standards for the industry.About Xiang LiLi Xiang, a graduate of Architecture from Birmingham City University in the United Kingdom, established X+Living Architecture and Interior Design in 2011, later venturing into the realm of interior design. Her portfolio boasts numerous iconic design works across various sectors, including commercial real estate, culture, retail, family-oriented business, and hospitality. Leveraging her unique insights into art and culture, Li Xiang constructs commercial spaces imbued with emotional tension, providing sensory escape points for the public while infusing the brands she collaborates with design creativity that offers a competitive edge. Her work has garnered global recognition, earning over a hundred design awards and invitations to serve as a judge for prestigious international competitions such as the A'Design Awards.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that exhibit a high degree of innovation and significantly impact their target audience. Considered a major achievement by the A' Design Awards, these designs are distinguished by their visionary approach and the exceptional talent of their creators. Recipients of the Gold A' Design Award are celebrated for their ability to advance the frontiers of art, science, design, and technology, delivering solutions that surpass expectations. These designs establish benchmarks for excellence, inspiring further innovation and future generations of designers. The Golden A' Design Award designation is an immensely prestigious recognition granted to top-tier designs that are truly remarkable, outstanding, and excellent in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category, based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, aesthetic appeal, ergonomics, consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, longevity, accessibility, technology integration, space optimization, project management, safety, and adaptability.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly esteemed competition that promotes excellence in design and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading interior design agencies, innovative companies, renowned furniture manufacturers, and influential brands, the award provides an opportunity for entrants to showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for their superior design capabilities. The competition, now in its 17th year, is organized across all industries and open to entries from all countries. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluated by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements, the A' Design Award aims to promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world through the transformative power of good design.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.