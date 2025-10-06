Robotic Glass Installation Market to Reach $3.06 Billion by 2029 with 15% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Robotic Glass Installation Market Size And Growth?

Recent years have seen a swift expansion in the market size for robotic glass installation, which is projected to escalate from $1.51 billion in 2024 to $1.75 billion the following year, marking an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. This exceptional growth during the historic period can be traced back to the increasing demand for precision in installation, a surge in urban infrastructure development, rising labor cost, scarcity of skilled workers and heightened demand for energy-efficient buildings.

The market size for robotic glass installation is predicted to experience a quick expansion in the coming years, swelling to $3.06 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period is owing to factors such as the acceleration of smart city development, an increase in solar installations, a growing presence in the prefabricated construction sector, a surge in green regulations, and rising adoption in commercial glazing. The period is also expected to witness trend shifts like the progression of lightweight robotic arms, the creation of energy-efficient solutions, incorporation with warehouse automation, innovations in the field of suction and vacuum technology, along with advancements in multi-axis mobility.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Robotic Glass Installation Market?

The growth of the robotic glass installation market is anticipated to be accelerated by the increase in smart buildings. These structures are outfitted with enhanced automation systems, devices linked to the internet of things, and integrated technologies that boost security, comfort, energy efficiency, and operational management. The upsurge in smart buildings is largely due to increased demand for energy-efficient solutions that lower energy use, cut operational expenses, and enhance the overall performance of the building. Robotic glass installation aids these smart structures by ensuring precise and efficient glass placement, enhancing safety during construction, and reducing manual labor. They simplify the process of installing heavy glazing units, thereby increasing operational efficiency and building performance. For example, the European Commission, the governing body in Belgium, reported in May 2022, that the number of buildings using smart technologies is projected to grow from 45 million in 2022 to 115 million by 2026. Thus, the expansion in the number of smart buildings is fueling the growth of the robotic glass installation market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Robotic Glass Installation Market?

Major players in the Robotic Glass Installation Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Fanuc Corporation

• KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

• Glaston Corporation

• Hegla GmbH And Co. KG

• GGR Group Ltd.

• Qingdao Toyo Industry Co. Ltd.

• Smiley Lifting Solutions

• Forel S.p.A.

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• LISEC Austria GmbH

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Robotic Glass Installation Market?

Leading firms in the domain of robotic glass installation are concentrating on the creation of technologically sophisticated products. These products, such as automated glass positioning systems with high-precision abilities, are designed to boost efficiency, safety, and exactitude in the installation process of hefty glazing units. A high-precision automated glass positioning system is a unique robotic solution combining the use of sensors and controls to flawlessly lift, align and fit glass panels, thereby enhancing the safety, efficiency and precision of the process. For example, in the month of July in the year 2022, an industrial technology firm based out of Denmark, named Smartlift A/S, unveiled its latest product, the Smartlift SL 609 HLE RT Outdoor Glazing Robot. This robot is entirely electrical and boasts a lifting capacity that reaches 600 kg. It is a compact robot that is controlled by radio and possesses a unique vacuum-cup tilting system that is patented and facilitates exact adjustment of the glass panel's angle. The robot is characterized by its quick and accurate vertical arm movement, an electric rotating yoke, and it also has the ability to remember multiple mounting positions. The SL 609 HLE-RT also comes with automatic alignment and a vacuum control that can be programmed, allowing for the flawless fitting of glass panels in challenging outdoor situations with very little need for operator intervention.

How Is The Robotic Glass Installation Market Segmented?

The robotic glass installation market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Automated Glass Handling Robots, Glass Installation Drones, Collaborative Robots, Other Product Types

2) By Automation Level: Semi-Automated, Fully Automated

3) By Application Type: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure

4) By End-User: Construction Companies, Glass Manufacturers, Renovation And Maintenance Service Providers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Automated Glass Handling Robots: Robotic Suction Lifter, Robotic Arm With Gripper, Robotic Transport Platform, Robotic Window Mount

2) By Glass Installation Drones: Quadcopter Glass Installer, Hexacopter Glass Installer, Autonomous Flying Glass Handler, Remote Controlled Glass Drone

3) By Collaborative Robots: Human Assistive Glass Robot, Cooperative Multi Arm Robot, Lightweight Mobile Glass Robot, Interactive Assembly Robot

4) By Other Product Types: Robotic Glass Polishing Machine, Robotic Glass Cutting System, Robotic Glass Cleaning Device, Robotic Glass Inspection System

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Robotic Glass Installation Market?

In 2024, the global market report for robotic glass installation listed North America as the leading region. It also forecasted that Asia-Pacific would showcase the quickest growth rate in the future. All regions included in the report were: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

