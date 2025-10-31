Emergency Restoration Solutions Adopts Eco-Friendly Drying Techniques for Water Damage Restoration in Northeast Georgia

ERS adopts eco-friendly drying methods to cut carbon emissions and costs in water damage restoration across Metro Atlanta and Northeast Georgia.

This change shows we care for the earth as much as we care for our clients, We want to fix your home and keep our region healthy.” — Martha Hurst

GA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emergency Restoration Solutions (ERS), a fully licensed and insured damage restoration service based in Auburn, Georgia, is rolling out green drying methods for flood clean‑up across Metro Atlanta and Northeast Georgia. The water‑repair unit of MHL Solutions says the steps will help the planet and still provide quick, reliable help to homes and businesses.The team will use small air movers and solar‑powered fans to dry wet rooms. Solar‑based fans speed up evaporation while lowering energy bills. By using them, ERS aims to cut its carbon emissions and save clients money. This sustainable move reflects the company’s commitment to responsible service.Green tools also make sense for the wallet. Gear that uses less power lowers utility bills, and recycling wood and drywall keeps waste out of landfills and makes a company look good. Some buyers even pay more for homes with green work. Green equipment protects the planet and demonstrates corporate care.ERS is on call around the clock. Its crews fix water, fire and mold damage, storms and board‑ups, plumbing issues, and full repairs. The company serves Auburn, Athens, Braselton, Brookhaven, Buford, Gainesville, Johns Creek, Lawrenceville, Loganville, Marietta, Norcross, Sandy Springs, and Smyrna. It offers careful workmanship and kind service for peace of mind.About Emergency Restoration SolutionsEmergency Restoration Solutions is the water‑damage restoration unit of MHL Solutions, Inc., a commercial and residential general contractor licensed in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Based in Auburn, GA, ERS delivers 24/7 disaster recovery services, including water, fire, and mold damage restoration, storm damage and board‑up, plumbing, and full reconstruction across Metro Atlanta and Northeast Georgia. Fully licensed and insured, the company is committed to protecting properties and the planet.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.