Lendflow Named Winner of Tearsheet's Best Overall Embedded Finance Platform Award

Award highlights embedded lending infrastructure company's dedication to powering modern lending and scaling small businesses

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lendflow, a leader in embedded lending infrastructure, announced it has been named Best Overall Embedded Finance Platform as part of Tearsheet’s Big Bank Theory Awards.

The Big Bank Theory Awards by Tearsheet recognize and celebrate innovation in banking and embedded finance. The program brings together industry leaders, innovative startups and key incumbent players to acknowledge the companies moving financial services forward.

Lendflow was honored for serving as the most versatile embedded credit infrastructure, which connects brands with over 75 capital partners through a neutral intermediary model. The platform’s three-pillar approach - Connect (embedded finance network), Intelligence (workflow optimization), and Automate (AI-powered workforce optimization) - has enabled partners to reduce operational resources while achieving faster speed to funding.

“Our goal is to recognize the companies and products making waves in banking and embedded finance – and Lendflow is a perfect fit,” said Zack Miller, Founder and Editor in Chief at Tearsheet. “Its AI-powered technology represents major advancements in embedded lending infrastructure, enabling lenders and brands to connect with precision, speed and scale. It deserved to win the title of Best Overall Embedded Finance Platform.”

With over $1 billion worth of offers made annually through their platforms, Lendflow’s modular architecture allows partners to use individual components or scale comprehensively, supported by 50+ live AI agents that automate manual lending processes from document extraction to applicant communications.

“At Lendflow, we are working to redefine the lending experience and help partners and customers ‘do more with less’, unlocking new opportunities for lenders and expanding access to capital for small businesses, said Jon Fry, Founder and CEO at Lendflow. “This recognition highlights the progress we’re making towards our mission and we are grateful to be acknowledged.”

Other esteemed award recipients in The Big Bank Theory Awards this year included Alkami, Brim Financial, Citizens’ Open Banking API, Climate First Bank, Cross River, Extend, Fruitful, Kikoff, Lumin Digital, Personetics and US Bank Business Essentials. Recipients of the Best Overall Embedded Finance Platform award in previous years have included J.P. Morgan Payments and Marqeta.

For a full list of the 2025 winners of The Big Bank Theory Awards by Tearsheet, visit https://tearsheet.co/announcement/announcing-the-winners-of-the-big-bank-theory-awards-2025/

To learn more about Lendflow, visit www.lendflow.com.

About Lendflow:

Lendflow powers embedded lending infrastructure for fintechs, SaaS platforms, and lenders. With APIs, orchestration tools, and AI automation, Lendflow helps companies launch and scale lending products while streamlining underwriting, compliance, and operations.

About Tearsheet:

Tearsheet is a financial media company that delivers in-depth reported content and analysis on how technology is transforming incumbent financial institutions to senior executives through its newsletters, podcasts, conferences, and working groups.

Legal Disclaimer:

