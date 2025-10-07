Sieglinde C. Othmer Receives International Recognition Through the NYC Big Book Award®

2025 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite "Joyous Longevity: The A-Z Field Guide" by Sieglinde C. Othmer Joyous Longevity: The A-Z Field Guide awarded in the Health & Fitness category Author Sieglinde C. Othmer NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite

PARKVILLE, MO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 NYC Big Book Award recognized Joyous Longevity: The A-Z Field Guide by Sieglinde C. Othmer in the category of Health & Fitness as a distinguished favorite.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians and professional copywriters. Winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.Joyous Longevity: The A-Z Field GuideIf you are freaking out over a milestone birthday—your own or that of a loved one, If you worry about getting older, if you just detected another face wrinkle, stop fretting right now and open this book.Here are 26 simple, common-sense tips from A to Z to help you get through life, to cheer you up, to brighten your soul and to hearten your resolve to thrive.“Sieglinde Othmer stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration . . . she is a testament to the fact that life’s most exquisite adventures often await us in the later chapters and that the pursuit of well-being is a journey worth embarking upon, at any age.“ —Dr. David Friedman, International Award-Winning, #1 Best-Selling Author of Food Sanity, Syndicated TV/Radio Host, Keynote SpeakerThis short read will:Impact the way you think about agingMotivate you to look at habits that support healthy longevityInspire you to be more activeEnrich your day-to-day enjoyment of lifeEncourage you to feel gratitude and make you smileNYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Dubai, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented among the entries were Chicago, Hamburg, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Quebec, Rome, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, and Victoria.Publishers included Berrett-Koehler; Brown Books Kids; Central Avenue / Simon & Schuster; Forbes Books; New Harbinger Publications; New York University Press; Old Stone Press; Oxford University Press; Pegasus Books; She Writes Press; University of Massachusetts Press to name a few.Winners included "What is My Legacy?" by Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, Marc Kielburger and Craig Kielburger; "Mikhail Gorbachev - How he changed our lives" by Bettina Schaefer; Berrett-Koehler's "From Founder to Future: A Business Roadmap to Impact, Longevity, and Employee Ownership" by John Abrams; The Cooking Lab's "Modernist Bread at Home" by Nathan Myhrvold; and "Wild Fox Ridge" by Xue Mo to name some key titles on the awarded list."With so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participating this year, I’m eager to share these books with a global readership," said awards sponsor Gabby Olczak.View the NYC Big Book distinguished favorites: https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2025-favorites ___NYC Big Book Award is announced every fall. NYC Big Book Award is open to all authors, publishers, and illustrators, and includes submissions from the big five publishers: Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Hachette, Macmillan, and Simon & Schuster.About the authorSieglinde Othmer, PhD earned her doctorate in social sciences at the University of Hamburg, Germany. A refugee, immigrant, academic, administrator, researcher, and gardener, she raised three children and three dogs, and has traveled to over forty countries. In this book, she shares the wisdom she has acquired in eighty years of living. She is a board member of the United Nations Greater Kansas City chapter. She resides in Parkville, Missouri, on a lake where Canada geese fly over, where blue herons fish, and where great horned owls keep night watch. Her purpose is to help people feel good about their age. At any age.Join us for the Independent Press Award, deadlines every December and announced every spring, is open to independent authors and publishers. Visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2025winners Join us at the Awards Dinner on April 25th to celebrate the recipients of both programs as they receive their awards on stage. The dinner is part of the BookCAMP event, a publishing industry conference held in the New York metro area, April 24-25, 2026, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

