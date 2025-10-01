Velocitor Solutions Completes Full Acquisition of NextBillion.ai

Velocitor Solutions Acquires NextBillion.ai 2025

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Velocitor Solutions , a leader in enterprise technology innovation, today announced that its ownership group has completed the full acquisition of NextBillion.ai , a global provider of AI-powered routing and route optimization solutions.This milestone reflects Velocitor Solutions’ commitment to expanding its technology portfolio and strengthening its expertise in artificial intelligence, advanced mapping, and location-based services. With the integration of NextBillion.ai’s industry-leading AI and geospatial solutions, Velocitor Solutions is positioned to deliver even greater value to clients in logistics, transportation, field services, and other sectors that depend on intelligent, real-time location data.Velocitor Solutions underscored the significance of the acquisition: “We are thrilled to welcome NextBillion.ai into the Velocitor Solutions family,” said Richie Pacella, President and Co-founder, Velocitor Solutions. “This complete acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to empower businesses through innovation. NextBillion.ai’s scalable, AI-driven mapping technologies will enhance our current offerings and open new avenues for growth and customer success.”Founded in 2020, NextBillion.ai has rapidly established itself as a pioneer in custom mapping and intelligent routing. Its solutions help enterprises worldwide optimize logistics, streamline fleet operations, and deliver better customer experiences. As part of Velocitor Solutions, NextBillion.ai will leverage expanded resources to accelerate product innovation, scale faster, and broaden its global reach.“Joining forces with Velocitor Solutions is a pivotal moment for NextBillion.ai,” said Ajay Bulusu, Co-founder of NextBillion.ai. “Together, we are positioned to deliver transformative AI-driven mapping, routing, and navigation technologies that solve complex business challenges on a global scale.”For existing customers and partners, both companies will continue to operate under their current brands in the immediate future. Integration efforts are already underway, with a focus on delivering seamless solutions and continuity of service.About NextBillion.aiFounded in 2020, NextBillion.ai provides enterprise-grade AI-powered mapping, routing, and navigation solutions tailored to the unique needs of global businesses. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and fast-growing startups alike, NextBillion.ai helps enterprises optimize logistics, improve operational efficiency, and reduce costs with highly customizable and scalable location technology.About Velocitor SolutionsHeadquartered in Charlotte, NC, Velocitor Solutions is a technology solutions provider specializing in enterprise-grade software, integration, and innovation. With a focus on empowering organizations to operate more efficiently and effectively, Velocitor Solutions delivers advanced technology platforms across industries including logistics, field services, and transportation.

