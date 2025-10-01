Submit Release
First academic buildings of Italy-Azerbaijan University opened in Baku

AZERBAIJAN, October 1 - On October 1, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, participated in the inauguration of the first academic buildings of the Italy-Azerbaijan University in Baku.

After touring the facilities created in the academic buildings, the head of state, the First Lady, and the Italian President met with the heads of Italian universities visiting Azerbaijan, as well as professors and students of the Italy-Azerbaijan University.

