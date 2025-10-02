Ilham Aliyev met with President of Council of Ministers of Italy in Copenhagen

On October 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, on the sidelines of the 7th European Political Community Summit in Copenhagen.

The sides noted the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Italy within the framework of a comprehensive strategic partnership. In this regard, they highlighted the recent successful official visit of the Italian President to Azerbaijan, which included the inauguration of the first campus of the Italy-Azerbaijan University in Baku.

The meeting also addressed the successful energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy, underlining Azerbaijan's contribution to Italy's energy security. The sides hailed the expansion of cooperation in investments, culture, humanitarian affairs, and other areas.