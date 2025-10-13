Loja Glamourosa Becomes First Online Beauty Store in Portugal to Accept Cryptocurrency Payments

lojaglamourosa.com a online beauty retailer, is proud to announce it is the first beauty store in Portugal to offer cryptocurrency as a payment option.

PORTO, PORTUGAL, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loja Glamourosa (www. lojaglamourosa .com), a leading Portuguese online beauty retailer, is proud to announce a groundbreaking innovation in the e-commerce beauty sector: it is the first beauty store in Portugal to offer cryptocurrency as a payment option.Since its launch, Loja Glamourosa has delivered premium cosmetics, skincare, haircare, and fragrances to customers worldwide directly from Portugal. The company continues to expand its reach and enhance the shopping experience by embracing new technologies and innovative payment methods.With the integration of cryptocurrency payments, Loja Glamourosa offers customers greater flexibility, convenience, and security when purchasing their favorite beauty products. This milestone highlights the company’s commitment to staying ahead of global e-commerce trends and making luxury beauty more accessible across borders."We are proud to be pioneers in Portugal’s beauty e-commerce sector by introducing cryptocurrency payments," said Carlos Santos partner at Loja Glamourosa. "Our mission has always been to combine premium products with cutting-edge technology, ensuring that our customers enjoy not only the best in beauty but also the most modern and secure shopping experience."Loja Glamourosa continues to serve customers worldwide, offering authentic beauty products from top international brands with competitive pricing, fast shipping, and a user-friendly online platform.For more information, visit www.lojaglamourosa.com

