Quantum-Safe Software-Defined Perimeter Market to Reach $5.71 Bn by 2029 at 33.8% CAGR | The Business Research Company

Quantum-Safe Software-Defined Perimeter Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Forecast For The Quantum-Safe Software-Defined Perimeter Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for quantum-safe software-defined perimeters has witnessed exponential growth in the past few years. The market is projected to expand from $1.32 billion in 2024 to $1.78 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.3%. Factors contributing to this upward trend in the historic period include growing requirements for secure cloud access, increasing data protection regulations, the rising use of unsecured public networks, amplified dependency on third-party vendors, and a higher occurrence of advanced persistent threats (APTs).

The market for quantum-safe software-defined perimeter is predicted to experience a significant increase over the coming years. The market is projected to reach a value of $5.71 billion by 2029, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.9%. This predicted growth during the forecast period is largely due to a heightened focus on the development of quantum-resistant security plans, an increased need for secure options for remote access, a larger uptake of identity-based security schemas, an intensified concentration on adhering to data privacy regulations, and a growing apprehension surrounding the enduring confidentiality of data. Notable trends forecasted for this period include the enhancement of post-quantum encryption utilization, the formation of identity-first security frameworks, the innovation in access control mechanics, the advancement in the strategies of zero trust implementation, and the evolution of hybrid cryptographic deployment models.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Quantum-Safe Software-Defined Perimeter Market?

The quantum-safe software-defined perimeter market is set for progress, driven by increasing instances of targeted cyberattacks. This kind of cyberattack is characterized by hackers zooming in on particular individuals, organizations, or systems. Given the expansion of the digital attack environment, specifically with the rise in connected devices and cloud platforms, the scope for attackers to exploit is widening. Quantum-safe software-defined perimeter (SDP) safeguards against targeted cyber intrusions by employing quantum-resistant encoding, underpinning network accessibility while warding off unauthorized breaches. As an illustration, data from the cybersecurity solutions provider in Israel, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., in February 2023 unveiled a 38% surge in cyberattacks in 2022 compared to the year prior, with organizations having to fend off an average of 1,168 attacks every week. Hence, the escalating frequency of targeted cyberattacks bolsters the growth of the quantum-safe software-defined perimeter market. The rising need for quantum-resistant security due to the mounting exposure of sensitive data is also driving the growth of the market, as more organizations are moving to cloud-based solutions. These solutions provide remote services via the internet giving access to compute power, storage, and applications, removing the need for local hardware or infrastructure. The emergence of remote and hybrid work setups has increased the need for adaptable, accessible, and scalable communication tools that can function anywhere with internet access. As a consequence, with organizations depending more on cloud-based services, their sensitive information is at greater risk, necessitating the use of quantum-safe software-defined perimeters to protect data using encryption immune to quantum computing threats. For instance, Eurostat, a statistical office based in Luxembourg, reported in December 2023 that 45.2% of enterprises used cloud computing services in 2023, a rise from 41% in 2021, a steady growth of 4.2% in two years among EU businesses. Therefore, the rising preference for cloud-based solutions is fueling the expansion of the quantum-safe software-defined perimeter market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Quantum-Safe Software-Defined Perimeter Market?

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Quantum-Safe Software-Defined Perimeter Sector?

Prominent entities in the quantum-safe software-defined perimeter market are instigating efforts in crafting sophisticated solutions like next-generation firewalls; the primary aim being escalating network safety, averting unauthorized entries, and defending crucial data from imminent quantum computing menaces. Next-generation firewalls (NGFWs) serve as evolved security gadgets merging conventional firewall operations with elements like deep packet inspection, intrusion avoidance, application consciousness, and threat wisdom to shield networks from evolved cyber invasions. For instance, Fortinet Inc., an American cybersecurity firm, unveiled FortiOS 7.6 with enhanced quantum-safe functionalities in July 2025. Created to preserve crucial data from potential quantum computing threats, the platform allows enterprises to execute robust encryption algorithms and secure key distribution methodologies, secure FortiGate next-generation firewalls (NGFWs) and Fortinet Secure SD-WAN solutions, and smoothly transition to post-quantum security. These facets specifically counter dangers like harvest-now, decrypt-later (HNDL) attacks, assuring the safety of data even with the advancement of quantum computing.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Quantum-Safe Software-Defined Perimeter Market Segments

The quantum-safe software-defined perimeter market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Network Security, Data Protection, Access Control, Compliance Management, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance, Healthcare, Government, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Retail, Manufacturing, Other End-Users

Subsegment:

1) By Solutions: Identity And Access Management, Risk Analytics And Visualization, Secure Communication Gateways, Endpoint Protection, Network Security Control, Policy Enforcement And Management

2) By Services: Professional Services, Consulting Services, Deployment And Integration, Training And Education, Support And Maintenance, Managed Services

Which Regions Are Dominating The Quantum-Safe Software-Defined Perimeter Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for quantum-safe software-defined perimeter. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

