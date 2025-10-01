Greenhouse Horticulture Market Global Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast, 2022-2030

greenhouse horticulture Industry

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenhouse horticulture market size was accrued $32.3 billion in 2021, and is predicted to garner $65.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030.Rise in demand for food due to surging population drives the global greenhouse horticulture market growth. Furthermore, need of greenhouse technology for improving crop yield and rooftop farming trends has opened new growth opportunities for the market. Need for food in emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific and increase in demand for fresh food in the Middle-east regions has boosted popularity of greenhouse horticulture activities.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16608 Greenhouse horticulture is another name for protected cropping. Protected cropping involves the use of a greenhouse, glasshouse, shade house, or screen house. During this process, crops such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers are grown within or under shelter. The greenhouse provides crops with a controlled environment that protects them from harsh climatic conditions and pests. Furthermore, a controlled environment boosts crop yield, which is why greenhouses are becoming more popular in Africa, India, and the Middle East.The report focuses on the global greenhouse horticulture market share, greenhouse horticulture market trends, and the major products & applications, where greenhouse horticulture is practiced. It further highlights numerous factors that influence the greenhouse horticulture market growth market growth, such as forecast, trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and roles of different key players that shape the market. The report focuses on greenhouse horticulture market demand in various countries, presenting data in terms of both value and volume. The revenue is calculated by proliferating the volume by region-specific prices, considering the region-wise differentiated prices.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/greenhouse-horticulture-market/purchase-options The global greenhouse horticulture industry is segmented on the basis of product, type, and region. By product the market is classified into fruits & vegetables, nursery crops, flowers & ornamentals, and others. By type, the market is classified into plastic greenhouse and glass greenhouse. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on the region, the Europe contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the greenhouse horticulture market. However, the North America greenhouse horticulture market is set to register the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16608 Key players profiled in the global greenhouse horticulture industry research report are Netafim, Richel Group, Dalsem, Rough Brothers, Inc., Certhon, Sotrafa, Poly-Tex, Inc., Europrogress, Luiten Greenhouses, and Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV.Trending Reports:Emulsifiers Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/emulsifiers-market-A16961 Seaweed Protein Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/seaweed-protein-market-A16894 Protease Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/protease-market-A12830

