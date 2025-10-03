Laser Clinique becomes the first office to offer the newest FDA approve technology called XERF™

San Diego just got a glow-up. Laser Clinique is proud to be the first clinic in the city to offer XERF™, the cutting-edge treatment transforming skin.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laser Clinique is proud to announce that it is the first clinic in San Diego to offer XERF™, an innovative and FDA-approved treatment designed for structural skin tightening —A treatment that delivers all the skin tightening, collagen-boosting power of radiofrequency, with no numbing, needles, or downtime.XERF™ represents a breakthrough in aesthetic medicine and anti-aging treatments, delivering precise, safe, and effective results for patients seeking advanced solutions without invasive procedures. By integrating XERF™ into its suite of services, Laser Clinique continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing cutting-edge treatments and personalized patient care.“Our team is thrilled to bring XERF™ to the San Diego community,” said Dr. P. Alexander Ataii , Medical Director. “We are always looking for the latest, science-backed technologies to help our patients look and feel their best. Being the first to offer XERF™ here reflects our dedication to innovation and excellence in aesthetic care.”Patients interested in XERF™ can schedule consultations at Laser Clinique to determine if the treatment is right for their individual needs.About Laser CliniqueLaser Clinique is a premier aesthetic and skin care clinic in San Diego, committed to delivering the highest level of care using state-of-the-art technology and customized treatment plans. With a focus on safety, efficacy, and patient satisfaction, Laser Clinique has earned a reputation as a leader in advanced skin and cosmetic treatments.Patient Consultations and AppointmentsPatients interested in XERF™ can schedule a personalized consultation at Laser Clinique to determine the ideal treatment plan for their skin goals. Appointments are now available for those ready to experience the next generation of skin rejuvenation.

