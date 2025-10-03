Quantum-Artificial Intelligence (AI) Risk Hedge Platform Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Quantum-Artificial Intelligence (AI) Risk Hedge Platform Market Be By 2025?

Recent years have seen a tremendous growth in the quantum-artificial intelligence (AI) risk hedge platform market size. This market is projected to expand from $2.36 billion in 2024 to approximately $3.05 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.0%. This notable growth during the historic period is due to several contributing factors including a rise in cyber-attack incidents, increased need for superior risk management, wider implementation of AI-enabled security solutions, expansive growth of digital infrastructure, and a high occurrence rate of data breaches.

Expectations are high for a significant expansion in the market size of the quantum-artificial intelligence (AI) risk hedge platform, forecasted to catapult to $8.34 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.6%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be traced back to factors such as an uptick in sophisticated cyber-attacks, wider application of quantum AI technologies, growing demand for instantaneous threat predictions, an upswing in cloud-based security platforms, and a rising need to meet regulatory compliance prerequisites. The forecast period is also set to witness major trends including the incorporation of blockchain technology, advancements in quantum computing algorithms, growing preference for AI-powered predictive analytics, a surge in the development of quantum-safe cryptographic answers, and the broadening scope of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Quantum-Artificial Intelligence (AI) Risk Hedge Platform Market Landscape?

The escalation in the complexity of cyberattacks is projected to accelerate the expansion of the quantum-artificial intelligence (AI) risk hedge platform market. Cyberattacks are defined as intentional attempts by individuals, groups, or organizations to violate, destabilize, or vandalize computer systems, networks, or digital devices, often aiming to pilfer confidential information, trigger operational disturbances, or cause financial or reputational damage. The swift digital transformation of businesses is leading to an increase in cyberattacks as this growth widens the attack arena and creates more soft spots for harmful actors to utilize. Quantum–artificial intelligence (AI) risk hedge platforms act as a shield against cyberattacks by applying quantum encryption for data protection, thus making it exceedingly hard for attackers to bypass conventional security systems. In April 2024, as per the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, a UK-based government agency, approximately 22% of businesses and 14% of charities were reportedly victims of cybercrime in the previous year. This percentage rises to 45% for mid-sized businesses, 58% for large businesses, and 37% for affluent charities. Alternatively, from the 50% of businesses and 32% of charities that reported any cybersecurity infringements or attacks, just above two-fifths (44% of businesses and 42% of charities) eventually succumbed to cybercrime. Thus, the escalating complexity of cyberattacks is fueling the expansion of the quantum-artificial intelligence (AI) risk hedge platform market. The surge in the adoption of cloud-based solutions is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the quantum-artificial intelligence (AI) risk hedge platform market. Cloud-based solutions denote software or services conveyed via the internet, which facilitates remote access, storage, and management of data and applications. The adoption of such solutions is rising due to the increasing requirement for remote work and cooperation, which allow employees to securely process and work on data and applications from any location, thereby boosting productivity and business continuity. The adoption of these solutions results in heightened demand for quantum–artificial intelligence (AI) risk hedge platforms because hosting sensitive data on the cloud amplifies vulnerability to cyber threats, making advanced quantum-AI security vital for protection. In January 2025, according to AAG IT Services, a UK-based IT services company, in 2022, 89% of organizations surveyed utilized multi-cloud solutions for their storage and workloads. A mere 9% relied on a single public cloud, with 2% depending on a single private cloud. Hence, the rise in the adoption of cloud-based solutions is propelling the expansion of the quantum-artificial intelligence (AI) risk hedge platform market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Quantum-Artificial Intelligence (AI) Risk Hedge Platform Market?

Major companies operating in the quantum-artificial intelligence (AI) risk hedge platform market are Q-CTRL Pty. Ltd., Origin Quantum, PsiQuantum Corp., Quantum Brilliance, Quantum Machines, Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc., Terra Quantum AG, 1QBit Co., Quandela, Riverlane, Rigetti Computing Inc., Zapata Computing, Seeqc Inc., Classiq, QC Ware Corp., QunaSys Co. Ltd., Qu&Co BV, D-Wave Systems Inc., SandboxAQ, HQS Quantum Simulations GmbH, Quantinuum, Aliro Quantum Inc., Menten AI, Strangeworks, and Multiverse Computing.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Quantum-Artificial Intelligence (AI) Risk Hedge Platform Market

The quantum-artificial intelligence (AI) risk hedge platform market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Financial Services, Insurance, Asset Management, Trading, Other Applications

5) By End User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Government, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Application Software, System Software, Middleware, Software Development Kits

2) By Hardware: Processors, Memory And Storage Devices, Networking Equipment, Sensors and Actuators, Input Or Output Devices

3) By Services: Professional Services, Managed Services

Quantum-Artificial Intelligence (AI) Risk Hedge Platform Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Quantum-Artificial Intelligence (AI) Risk Hedge Platform Global Market Report, North America held the position as the most substantial region in 2024, and its anticipated growth status is also outlined. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

