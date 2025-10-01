Henry Foster Brown Cast in David Fincher’s Netflix Film The Adventures of Cliff Booth

Actor Henry Foster Brown, cast in David Fincher's upcoming Netflix Feature "The Adventures of Cliff Booth"

The Los Angeles–based actor joins the cast of Netflix’s The Adventures of Cliff Booth, directed by David Fincher and written by Quentin Tarantino.

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Henry Foster Brown has been cast in Netflix’s feature film The Adventures of Cliff Booth, directed by David Fincher and written by Quentin Tarantino.The film expands the world of Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, centering on the character of Cliff Booth, and brings together two of cinema’s most distinctive storytellers in Fincher and Tarantino.“Working on a project that brings together David Fincher and Quentin Tarantino is a rare opportunity. I’m grateful to contribute to a story built by two filmmakers who have shaped modern cinema,” said Brown.Brown’s recent credits include the independent feature Ayar (Amazon Prime/SXSW), directed by Floyd Russ, as well as Blumhouse/iHeart’s award-winning Mantawauk Caves podcast, which earned the Best Fiction Podcast Award.The Adventures of Cliff Booth is currently in production and is slated for release on Netflix in Summer 2026.

