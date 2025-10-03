The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Quantum-Resistant Mobile Device Management Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

In the upcoming years reaching $6.46 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.5%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Quantum-Resistant Mobile Device Management Market?

The market size of the mobile device management that is resistant to quantum attacks has seen exponential growth in the past years. Estimates suggest that it will increase from $1.70 billion in 2024 to reach $2.22 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.9%. The significant growth in the historic period is due to the rapid adoption of mobile devices in businesses, mounting apprehensions about data breaches in mobile devices, heightened awareness of the cybersecurity threats in mobile communication, growing demands for data security regulatory compliance, and an increased need for encryption and authentication in enterprise mobility.

The size of the quantum-resistant mobile device management market is projected to experience significant growth in the upcoming years, reaching $6.46 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.5%. The growth trend in the forecasted period is based on the increasing threat that quantum computing presents to current encryption standards, the surge in demand for robust, future-proof security in critical infrastructure sectors, the increasing requirement for secure communication in the government and defense sectors, intensified focus on future-proof cybersecurity measures by enterprises and increased dependence on 5G and edge computing within mobile devices. The anticipated trends over the forecast period include advancements in post-quantum encryption technologies, breakthroughs in quantum-resistant authentication techniques, the creation of secure mobile communication platforms, extensive research and development in quantum-safe key management, and integration of artificial intelligence for threat detection.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Quantum-Resistant Mobile Device Management Market?

The surge in cyber threats is predicted to fuel the expansion of the quantum-resistant mobile device management market. Cyber threats are malicious efforts by individuals or groups with the intent to destroy, interrupt, or unlawfully access computer systems, networks, or digital data. The upsurge in these threats can be attributed to the increased centralization of digital asset storage, which presents a singular point of failure that is extremely appealing to hackers. Quantum-resistant mobile device management counters these evolving threats with its advanced encryption, making it essential for organizations dealing with confidential data. It elevates the security of mobile endpoints by safeguarding communications and enforcing compliance, thereby boosting overall cybersecurity resilience. For example, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., a cybersecurity firm based in Israel, reported in July 2024 that corporate network cyberattacks are on the rise, noting a 30% surge in weekly attacks in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same timeframe in 2023 and a 25% increase from the first quarter of 2024. Hence, the surge in cyber threats is stimulating the expansion of the quantum-resistant mobile device management market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Quantum-Resistant Mobile Device Management Market?

Major players in the Quantum-Resistant Mobile Device Management Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Vodafone Group Plc

• Nokia Corporation

• IDEMIA Group

• McAfee LLC

• Entrust Inc.

• BlackBerry Limited.

• Arqit Quantum Inc.

• Kudelski Security

What Are The Future Trends Of The Quantum-Resistant Mobile Device Management Market?

Prominent firms engaged in providing services for the quantum-resistant mobile device management market are concentrating on the growth of novel solutions like security frameworks based on post-quantum cryptography to protect both mobile data and device environments from impending quantum computing hazards. Post-quantum cryptography security frameworks pertain to encryption systems that can withstand quantum computing assaults through the use of mathematical algorithms impervious to quantum computational power. For instance, in July 2025, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., a consumer electronics firm based in South Korea, unveiled quantum-resistant mobile security capabilities for its forthcoming generation of Galaxy AI smartphones via the anticipated One UI 8 update. This introduction consists of groundbreaking services like Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP), quantum-resistant Secure Wi-Fi, and an updated Knox Matrix threat management system. KEEP facilitates app-specific encrypted storage to protect AI-based personal data stored directly on the device, while Secure Wi-Fi employs post-quantum cryptography to shield network connections from future quantum computing threats. Coupled with the advanced Knox Matrix threat identification system, these functionalities ensure enhanced privacy safeguards and secure, individualized AI interactions throughout Galaxy devices.

What Segments Are Covered In The Quantum-Resistant Mobile Device Management Market Report?

The quantum-resistant mobile device management market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Device Security, Data Protection, Compliance Management, Application Management, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Government, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Retail, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Mobile Device Encryption, Identity And Access Management, Endpoint Security Management, Application Security Management, Cloud Security Management

2) By Hardware: Secure Mobile Devices, Quantum Key Storage Devices, Hardware Security Modules, Trusted Platform Modules

3) By Services: Consulting And Advisory Services, Implementation And Integration Services, Monitoring And Support Services, Training And Education Services

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Quantum-Resistant Mobile Device Management Market?

In the Quantum-Resistant Mobile Device Management Global Market Report 2025, North America led in terms of market size in 2024 with a promising growth outlook. Furthermore, the report predicts Asia-Pacific to be the region with the highest growth rate. The report details several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

