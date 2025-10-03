Real Estate Valuation Service Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Real Estate Valuation Service Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Real Estate Valuation Service Market Through 2025?

The market size of real estate valuation services has seen a robust growth in the past few years. It is projected to surge from $9.23 billion in 2024 to $9.94 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historical period include escalating urbanization, a surge in foreign direct investments, an increase in the approvals for home loans, an upsurge in initiatives for smart cities, and a boost in high-end housing projects.

The market for real estate valuation services is projected to experience robust expansion in the upcoming years. The market size is estimated to rise to $13.19 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Factors contributing to growth during the forecasted period include an increase in real estate transactions, greater need for precise tax assessments, surging construction activities, rising investments in real estate, and appreciation in property values. Key trends anticipated during this period consist of the creation of advanced valuation models, incorporation with investment evaluation tools, use of AI-powered valuation platforms, application of blockchain-based valuation systems, and the emergence of hybrid valuation services.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Real Estate Valuation Service Market?

The anticipated surge in real estate transactions is poised to accelerate the expansion of the real estate valuation service market. These transactions, which encompass activities such as purchasing, selling, or leasing property, essentially involve a change in property ownership or rights. The increase in such transactions significantly hinges upon the escalating demand for housing, spurred by burgeoning populations and growing income levels which motivate more individuals to pursue property ownership. Real estate valuation services contribute unbiased estimates of property value, guaranteeing equitable pricing while easing transactions and expediting loan approvals, thereby mitigating any potential financial or legal hazards. For instance, the National Association of REALTORS, a US trade association, points out that the number of properties bought by international buyers in July 2025 shot up by 44% from the previous year to 78,100. Consequently, this uptick in real estate transactions is fuelling the growth of the real estate valuation service market.

Which Players Dominate The Real Estate Valuation Service Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Real Estate Valuation Service Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

• Opendoor Technologies Inc.

• Knight Frank LLP

• Colliers International

• Savills Plc

• Newmark Group Inc.

• Zillow Group Inc.

• CBIZ Inc.

• Marcus & Millichap Inc.

• Realtor.com

What Are The Top Trends In The Real Estate Valuation Service Industry?

Companies that hold a significant presence in the real estate valuation services market are concentrating their efforts on the creation of innovative products like instant property valuation applications which deliver immediate data for potential buyers, investors and sellers. These tools utilize algorithms and up-to-the-minute sales information to instantly provide estimated property values, eradicating the need for a traditional assessment. For example, in July 2024, Magicbricks, a proptech company operating out of India, introduced PropWorth, an advanced property valuation system based on machine learning algorithms, designed to offer users a stress-free way of identifying accurate property costs. It analyzes over 15 years of property market data and more than 30 million property listings to derive precise valuations. PropWorth can provide quotes for a multitude of property types, from apartments to villas and stand-alone homes, covering 50,000 projects spanning 5,500 regions in 30 major cities. It boasts an impressive 98% accuracy rate and users can input details including location, the type and size of the property, parking availability, the number of extra rooms, overall views and amenities to receive dependable property evaluations to guide their decision-making process.

Global Real Estate Valuation Service Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The real estate valuation service market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Residential Property Valuation, Commercial Property Valuation, Industrial Property Valuation, Land Valuation, Special Purpose Property Valuation

2) By Technology Integration: Traditional Valuation Methods, Automated Valuation Models (AVMs), Hybrid Valuation Services, Blockchain-Based Valuation Systems, Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning Applications In Valuation

3) By Application: Property Sales, Mortgage And Lending, Investment Analysis, Taxation, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Individual, Corporate, Government, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Residential Property Valuation: Single-Family Homes, Multi-Family Units, Apartments And Condominiums, Villas And Bungalows, Townhouses

2) By Commercial Property Valuation: Office Spaces, Retail Stores, Shopping Malls, Hotels, Restaurants, Co-Working Spaces

3) By Industrial Property Valuation: Warehouses, Manufacturing Units, Logistics Facilities, Cold Storage Units, Research and Development Centers, Industrial Parks

4) By Land Valuation: Agricultural Land, Residential Plots, Commercial Plots, Industrial Land, Undeveloped Or Vacant Land, Forest Land

5) By Special Purpose Property Valuation: Hospitals, Schools And Universities, Religious Institutions, Government Buildings, Airports And Railway Stations, Sports Complexes And Stadiums

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Real Estate Valuation Service Market?

In the Real Estate Valuation Service Global Market Report 2025, North America reigned as the prime region in the year 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is positioned for the quickest expansion in the forthcoming period. The report is exhaustive, encompassing regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

