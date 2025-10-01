CCHF Urges Congress: Pass a Clean CR, No Permanent Entitlements

COVID-19 Coverage Expansion Should Not Be Extended

With a national debt of more than $37 trillion, and Medicare on the path to insolvency in just eight years, Congress must refuse the permanent expansion of pricy Obamacare entitlements” — Twila Brase, RN, PHN, CCHF Co-Founder and President.

ST PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the government shutdown begins, Citizens' Council for Health Freedom (CCHF) is urging lawmakers to reject attempts to attach permanent health care provisions to the short-term continuing resolution (CR).Specifically, Democrat leaders are calling for a permanent extension of the Covid-related enhanced ACA premium subsidies and a full reversal of Medicaid reforms passed in the July 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act."With a national debt of more than $37 trillion, and Medicare on the path to insolvency in just eight years, Congress must refuse the permanent expansion of pricy Obamacare entitlements," said Twila Brase, RN, PHN, president and co-founder of CCHF. "Government subsidies will not solve the ACA's unaffordable premiums, but they will bring America ever closer to a fully government-run health care system."The Congressional Budget Office estimates a permanent extension of the ACA subsidies would cost more than $335 billion over 10 years. Reversing the OBBBA Medicaid provisions would also add billions in new spending.CCHF is opposed to locking in an expansion of government control over health care."Congress must hold the line. No midnight deals. No backroom giveaways, no support for socialized medicine tactics," Brase said. "The answer to unaffordable insurance is not subsidies; the answer is affordable insurance. Congress must repeal the ACA provision that prohibits the sale of the affordable catastrophic coverage policies we had before Obamacare."

About Citizens' Council for Health Freedom: Since 1998, CCHF has existed to protect patient and doctor freedom. As a national, independent, non-partisan, non-profit health freedom organization, CCHF maintains a patient-centered, privacy-focused, free-market perspective. For more information, visit: www.cchfreedom.org

