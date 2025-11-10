Coalition Urges Hearing on Senator Rand Paul’s Bill to Repeal REAL ID

Dozens of organizations and legislators unite to oppose the Federal ID system

Americans should be protesting in the streets like the Brits, but they have no idea what the REAL ID is.” — Twila Brase, RN, PHN, CCHF Co-Founder and President.

ST PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom (CCHF) is today releasing a coalition letter asking U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), to hold a Senate hearing on his bill to repeal the REAL ID Act of 2005 – the Safeguarding Personal Information Act (S. 2769).On November 6, 2025, a CCHF letter signed by a broad national coalition of 34 organizations and 41 state legislators from across the nation, was sent to the office of Senator Paul, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, which oversees the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and its efforts to enforce REAL ID.“REAL ID is a Federal ID masquerading as a state driver’s license,” said Twila Brase, RN, PHN, co-founder and president of CCHF. “State DMVs have been hijacked, identification has been nationalized, and state DMVs plan to digitize every REAL ID. Americans should be protesting in the streets like the Brits, but they have no idea what the REAL ID is.”Sen. Paul’s bill, introduced on September 11, 2025, would dismantle the federal REAL ID system—a national identification and facial recognition surveillance program that critics warn is evolving into a biometric-controlled digital ID with the potential to track and limit citizen movements, purchases, and access to services, including access to banking, college, and health care.“We are urging Senator Paul, as chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, to hold a hearing to expose the facts and future plans of the unconstitutional REAL ID system before this Federal ID becomes a digital, biometric-controlled domestic passport that controls American’s access to everything from travel to purchases to seeing a doctor,” said Brase.The letter highlights the 2005 passage of REAL ID Act without proper Senate debate and DHS’s power to unilaterally expand “official purposes” for which REAL ID may be required—granting sweeping authority to current and future administrations.“The American people need to hear loud and clear how Digital IDs can be used to control our financial transactions and limit our freedom of speech and travel,” said Catherine Austin Fitts, president of Solari Inc. and former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President George Bush. “It’s time to stop this dreadful trap now.”“The REAL ID Act, if unchecked, serves as a gateway to a digital identification system and social credit framework, imposing pervasive restrictions on individual freedoms that will inevitably impact every citizen,” said Stephanie Weidle, Executive Director, Feds For Freedom. “Such a profound transformation demands rigorous congressional hearings and open debate to safeguard Americans' constitutional principles and liberties!”The coalition includes 34 organizations, such as American Enterprise Institute, America’s Future, Bluegrass Institute, Eagle Forum, Freedom Counsel, Liberty Counsel, Liberty Justice Center, The Heartland Institute, and Young Americans for Liberty, and 41 state legislators, such as Rep. Laurel Libby (ME), Sen. Eric Lucero (MN), and Sen. Kendal Sacchieri (OK).CCHF continues to lead a nationwide multi-faceted campaign to stop REAL ID, informing Americans of their right to refuse the federal REAL ID and asking them to register their switch to a state driver’s license at RefuseRealID.org For additional information or to schedule an interview with Twila Brase, contact media@cchfreedom.org.###About Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom: CCHF has existed since 1998 to protect patient and doctor freedom. As a national, independent, non-partisan, non-profit health freedom organization, CCHF maintains a patient-centered, privacy-focused, free-market perspective. For more information, visit: www.cchfreedom.org

