Quantum-Resistant Secure Network Overlay Market to Expand at a 28.5% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $3.63 Billion

Quantum-Resistant Secure Network Overlay Global Market Report 2025

Quantum-Resistant Secure Network Overlay Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Quantum-Resistant Secure Network Overlay Market Worth?

The market for quantum-resistant secure network overlay has experienced exponential growth in the past few years. The market, valued at $1.03 billion in 2024, is projected to escalate to $1.33 billion in 2025, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.0%. The historical growth is predominantly due to the widespread acceptance of quantum-safe cryptography, escalating demand for safe communications, a surge in cyberattack incidences and data breaches, increased government mandates related to data security, and an amplified necessity for safeguarding vital infrastructure.

The market for quantum-resistant secure network overlay is predicted to undergo significant expansion in the coming years, with expectations to reach $3.63 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.6%. Factors contributing to growth during this forecast period include the increasing setup of quantum networks, escalated investment in quantum-resistant technologies, the surging combination of 5G and IoT networks, heightened awareness precipitating post-quantum security threats, and rising demand from corporations for securely hosted cloud solutions. Over this period, key trends are anticipated to emerge including enhancements in quantum key distribution, the evolution of quantum-safe encryption algorithms, breakthroughs in cryptography bill of materials, the fusion of AI-driven security supervision and advancements in networking infrastructures for post-quantum security.

What Are The Factors Driving The Quantum-Resistant Secure Network Overlay Market?

Anticipated growth in the quantum-resistant secure network overlay market is being driven by the escalating levels of cybersecurity threats. These threats constitute any malevolent event, activity or action that aims to infiltrate computer systems, networks or digital data with the goal of unauthorized access, disruption, damage or theft. This surge in cybersecurity threats can be attributed to the growing digitalization trend, which has seen a shift of critical operations and sensitive data to online platforms, leading to larger attack surfaces for bad actors. Quantum-resistant secure network overlays assist in curbing these threats by supplying communication protocols and encryption that can withstand even quantum computer attacks, guaranteeing the prolonged protection of sensitive information. For example, in November 2022, more than 76,000 cybercrime instances were reported according to the Australian Cyber Security Centre, a government agency based in Australia. This marks a near 13% hike from the last fiscal year, averaging to a report every 7 minutes, a climb from a report every 8 minutes the previous year. Thus, the climbing cybersecurity threat levels are fuelling the growth of the quantum-resistant secure network overlay market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Quantum-Resistant Secure Network Overlay Market?

Major players in the Quantum-Resistant Secure Network Overlay Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Toshiba Corporation

• NEC Corporation

• Thales S.A.

• SK Telecom

• Palo Alto Networks Inc.

• Cloudflare Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• QuantumCTek Co. Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Quantum-Resistant Secure Network Overlay Market In The Globe?

Key players in the quantum-resistant secure network overlay market are focusing on strategic partnerships to improve their technological abilities, broaden their solution offerings, and hasten their worldwide market penetration. These strategic alliances are purposeful relationships between companies with the aim of pooling resources and know-how to achieve common goals like spurring innovation or increasing market presence. For example, in March 2024, Quantum Xchange, a company based in the United States that specializes in quantum technology, forged a partnership with Juniper Networks Inc., another US-based tech firm, to offer quantum-secure network security solutions specially designed for highly regulated industries such as finance, government, insurance, and managed service providers. The partnership merges Juniper's SRX Series Firewalls with Quantum Xchange's Phio TX key delivery platform, thereby enabling post-quantum encryption and securing against dangers like harvest now, decrypt later, all while leaving the existing infrastructure intact. This vendor-neutral solution adheres to strict standards like PCI-DSS and CMMC, providing immediate, expandable, and compatible quantum-secure connectivity that shields vital data and communications from potential threats posed by future quantum computing.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Quantum-Resistant Secure Network Overlay Market Share?

The quantum-resistant secure network overlay market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

4) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Government, Healthcare, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Energy, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Quantum Key Distribution Devices, Quantum Random Number Generators, Quantum Communication Modules, Quantum Encryption Modules

2) By Software: Quantum-Safe Cryptography Software, Key Management Software, Network Security Software, Quantum Security Analytics Software

3) By Services: Consulting Services, Integration Services, Managed Security Services, Training And Support Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Quantum-Resistant Secure Network Overlay Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the quantum-resistant secure network overlays market and is included in the Global Market Report 2025. Asia-Pacific, however, is foreseen to exhibit the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

