Quest Travel Adventures Announces New 2026 Atlantic Island Itineraries to the Azores, Madeira & Canary Islands

Each of these new programs blends cultural discovery, natural beauty, and personalized guided tours” — Erika Gustafson

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quest Travel Adventures, a leader in curated small-group and custom tours, is excited to announce brand-new travel itineraries for 2026 to the Atlantic Islands of the Azores Madeira , and Canary Islands. Featuring expertly guided tours, handpicked accommodations, and immersive cultural experiences, these itineraries are designed for travelers looking to explore Europe’s hidden gems.“Each of these new programs blends cultural discovery, natural beauty, and personalized guided tours,” said Erika Gustafson, Managing Director of Quest Travel Adventures. “We are excited to continue to expand our offerings in the Atlantic Islands with itineraries that showcase the best of the Azores, Madeira, and Canary Islands. These are destinations that continue to surprise and delight travelers looking for authentic experiences.”Rosie Bayntun of the Madeira Promotion Bureau added: “We’ve enjoyed working with Quest to expand offerings in Madeira. Their thoughtfully designed itineraries highlight the island’s unique charm, and we look forward to welcoming even more travelers to discover Madeira in 2026.”Explore the Atlantic Islands in 2026From volcanic landscapes and world-class wine to UNESCO World Heritage sites and sun-soaked beaches, the new programs highlight the best of Portugal and Spain’s Atlantic Ocean treasures:● Porto & Terceira Combo (8 days) – With new flights added between Terceira Island and the mainland, combine the vibrance of Porto, Portugal’s riverside gem, with the natural beauty of Terceira in the Azores. Highlights include wine tastings, UNESCO landmarks, volcanic wonders, and oceanfront cafés.● Two-Island Azores Winter Getaway (6 days) – Escape the snow with visits to São Miguel, the “Green Island,” and Terceira, the “Lilac Island.” Explore Ponta Delgada’s food scene, discover volcanic lakes, and wander the UNESCO city of Angra do Heroísmo.● Madeira Luxury Getaway (5 days) – Enjoy a five-star retreat at the Savoy Palace in Funchal. Experience private wine tours, a guided visit to Nuns Valley, and breathtaking views of the Atlantic.● Best of Madeira (8 days) – Discover natural swimming pools in Porto Moniz, stroll through Funchal’s gardens, and savor the island’s famed cuisine and Madeira wine.● Canary 3-Island Tour (8 days) – Journey through Tenerife, La Gomera, and Lanzarote with private transfers, guided tours, and free time for relaxation in Spain’s sunniest islands.● Best of Tenerife & La Gomera: Canary 2-Island Tour (5 days) – Explore Tenerife’s vibrant coast and take a full-day adventure to La Gomera, where ancient forests, dolphin-spotting excursions, and island charm await.About Quest Travel AdventuresQuest Travel Adventures is a boutique tour operator specializing in luxury travel, small-group journeys, and custom-curated vacations to the Atlantic Islands, including the Azores, Madeira, and the Canary Islands . Known for creating authentic and immersive travel experiences, Quest designs trips that highlight the culture, history, and natural beauty of these unique destinations.The company’s newly announced 2026 itineraries expand its portfolio of distinctive travel opportunities. As part of a special promotion, travelers can take advantage of an early booking discount of $100 off per person on reservations made by December 31, 2025.For more information about upcoming itineraries, visit www.questtraveladventures.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.