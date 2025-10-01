Arauris Pure Introduces First Facial Cold Plunge Bowl with Separate Ice Chamber for Modern Beauty Rituals

Arauris Pure keeps ice separate from the main bowl for comfortable cold water facial immersion

Engineered for skincare and wellness, Arauris Pure keeps ice separate from water for a smoother, more consistent facial cold plunge experience.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arauris, a wellness and beauty innovation brand, today announced the launch of Arauris Pure, the first facial cold plunge bowl engineered with a separate ice chamber that keeps ice away from direct skin contact, scheduled for November 17, 2025. The design brings the benefits of cold therapy and spa-inspired skincare rituals into the home in a cleaner, more controlled way.For centuries, cold water immersion has been valued for its ability to refresh the skin, improve circulation, and restore vitality. From traditional beauty practices to modern wellness routines, cold therapy has been used to reduce swelling, awaken the senses, and support recovery. Arauris Pure translates these time-tested benefits into a sleek, hygienic, and easy-to-use design.Unlike bowls filled with ice water, which can be harsh and messy, Arauris Pure uses a patent-pending crescent-shaped ice chamber — a first-of-its-kind design in facial cold plunge bowls — that chills the water without direct contact between ice and skin. This design ensures a smoother, cleaner, and more consistent cold plunge experience. The oval-shaped bowl is made with durable, food-grade materials, offering both safety and longevity.“At Arauris, we saw a gap between the growing popularity of cold therapy and the lack of a product designed specifically for facial skincare,” said Scott Williams, Co-Founder of Arauris. “Arauris Pure bridges that gap by offering a product that is both functional and thoughtfully designed. It brings a moment of rejuvenation and ritual into daily life.”Skincare and Wellness BenefitsCold water immersion for the face is associated with multiple benefits that appeal to both beauty enthusiasts and wellness seekers:- Helps reduce facial puffiness and swelling- Minimizes the appearance of pores- Boosts circulation for a refreshed complexion- Supports stress relief and nervous system balance- Encourages mindfulness and self-care rituals- Helps engage the body’s natural relaxation response, supporting stress and anxiety management.The experience can be enhanced with an optional, custom-engineered snorkel, allowing users to comfortably breathe during full-face immersion. This feature supports longer, more relaxed plunges that can benefit both appearance and well-being.Designed for Today’s Beauty and Wellness RitualsArauris Pure is positioned at the intersection of beauty and wellness, designed for:- Skincare routines seeking refreshed, glowing skin.- Wellness practices focused on stress relief and resilience.- Athletes and recovery seekers already using cold therapy.- Multi-user households, thanks to hygienic design and easy cleaning.Cold therapy has gained momentum on social media platforms where dermatologists, influencers, and wellness professionals highlight the benefits of ice facials and cold plunges. Arauris Pure offers a purpose-built alternative that removes the hassle of DIY setups while making the practice more accessible.AvailabilityArauris Pure will be available beginning November 17, 2025, at www.arauris.com , with nationwide shipping. High-resolution product images and a media kit can be found here: Arauris Pure Media Kit (Images + Info).About AraurisArauris is a wellness innovation company dedicated to reimagining how cold therapy and light therapy can be used for both skincare and nervous system support. With a focus on design, hygiene, and accessibility, Arauris develops products that blend ancient rituals with modern science. Arauris Pure is the company’s first consumer launch, introducing a unique design that separates ice from the water for the first time in a facial cold plunge bowl. Arauris has additional wellness innovations currently in development.Media Contact:Scott WilliamsArauris PR TeamPhone: 1-512-900-8076Email: hi@arauris.comWebsite: www.arauris.com Instagram: @araurisplunge

