Pillumina Launches the World’s First Fully Recyclable Pharmacy Packaging with Aluminum Child Safety Cap and Bottle

Peter Koshland with new recyclable child safety cap with custom logo Pillumina's fully recyclable aluminum bottle and child safety cap The first fully recyclable aluminum child safety cap for medication bottles

Pillumina Launches the World’s First Fully Recyclable Pharmacy Packaging with Aluminum Child Safety Cap, Partnering with Koshland Pharmacy as Industry Pioneer

With Pillumina’s infinitely recyclable bottles and child safety caps, we’re advocating for sustainability in pharmacy. It’s an honor to be the first to offer this solution to our patients.” — Peter Koshland, PharmD

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pillumina, a leader in sustainable pharmaceutical packaging, today announced the official launch of the first ever all-aluminum, recyclable child safety cap for its infinitely recyclable aluminum prescription bottles. Together, the cap and bottle deliver the world’s first fully recyclable pharmacy packaging system, a breakthrough that combines patient safety, premium design, and environmental responsibility. This new innovative solution was awarded the best new product at this year's NACDS Total Store Expo Product Showcase in August for the “Pharmacy Operations Equipment and Services” category.

Pillumina's revolutionary aluminum bottles and caps offer a simple 1 to 1 switch from the commonly used plastic bottles with extremely low 3% recycle rate. These bottles end up in landfills, contaminate oceans and are contributing to the microplastics health crisis we face today. Pillumina partnering with pharmacies and supplements companies across the country to provide a premium and more sustainable pharmaceutical packaging alternative to help drive change that will positively impact patient and planet health while accelerating plastic waste reduction goals.

Koshland Pharmacy in San Francisco, led by founder and pharmacist Peter Koshland, is the first pharmacy in the U.S. to adopt this innovation. The caps, custom-designed with the Koshland Pharmacy logo, extend the pharmacy’s longstanding commitment to sustainability.

“Pharmacies have long been limited to single-use plastic options for prescription bottles and caps. With our new aluminum cap, Pillumina provides the first-ever 100% recyclable packaging system for pharmacies worldwide,” said Peter Daheb, Co-founder and CEO of Pillumina. “It’s only fitting that a leader like Peter Koshland, who was among the first in the nation to adopt our recyclable aluminum bottles, now becomes the first to offer patients a fully recyclable prescription medication packaging with our new caps.”

Peter Koshland, PharmD, founder of Koshland Pharmacy, emphasized the importance of this step forward: “As pharmacists, we have a responsibility to both the health of our patients and the health of our planet. By adopting Pillumina’s infinitely recyclable bottles and now the new recyclable child safety caps, we’re showing that sustainability and pharmacy care go hand in hand. It’s an honor to be the first pharmacy in the world to bring fully recyclable prescription packaging to our patients.”

By replacing traditional plastic prescription bottles and caps with aluminum, pharmacies can eliminate single-use plastic waste while enhancing the customer experience with a modern, premium package. Both the bottles and caps are infinitely recyclable in curbside recycling streams, creating a closed-loop system that reduces environmental impact and sets a new standard for pharmacy packaging.

Pillumina’s recyclable child safety cap represents the next milestone in its mission to transform pharmaceutical packaging through sustainable design. With innovators like Koshland Pharmacy leading the way, the future of prescription packaging is moving toward a greener, more responsible global standard.

‍

About Pillumina

Pillumina provides sustainable pharmaceutical packaging solutions with a focus on innovation, patient safety, and environmental impact. Its aluminum prescription bottles and recyclable child safety caps offer pharmacies and patients a premium, eco-conscious alternative to plastic.

About Koshland Pharmacy

Koshland Pharmacy in San Francisco, CA is staffed by over 30 outstanding individuals committed to our patients’ good health. Our team members include pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, lab assistants, customer service specialists, and outreach specialists. Through our collective commitment to producing the highest quality compounded medications possible, we fulfill our common mission of helping patients achieve excellent health outcomes. Through our team-centered workplace culture, we support one another in our ongoing professional development and growth.

‍Media Contact

info@pillumina.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.