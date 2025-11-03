Construction underway on New Generation Catherine House, boosting housing options for vulnerable South Australian women

Work is officially underway at the $36 million New Generation Catherine House project in Adelaide’s CBD that will see more South Australian women supported into crisis accommodation and recovery services.

The eight-storey development will feature 52 social housing apartments, providing crisis and transitional accommodation alongside longer term social housing for women without homes, many having escaped violent relationships.

A new 24/7 crisis and longer-term accommodation service will bring a range of South Australian homelessness services under the one roof at the site owned by Community Housing Provider, Housing Choices.

The self-contained units will mean that women for the first time will have private bathroom, kitchen, and laundry facilities suitable for an individual or a small family.

New Generation combines accommodation with well-designed and secure shared spaces. The project will be managed by Housing Choices and Catherine House.

It will also include:

Staff sleep-over accommodation for 24/7 support

On-site Women’s Respite and Recovery Centre

Dedicated education spaces

Craft, cooking and activity areas

Meeting rooms

Large domestic kitchen for shared meals

Computer training space

Secure outdoor garden and BBQ area

More than 60 per cent of women enter Catherine House as a direct result of domestic, family and sexual violence (DFSV), and more than 70 per cent report that DFSV was the reason behind the loss of their permanent home.

Catherine House will continue to provide a holistic approach to support through individual case management, health services, counselling services, education and employment pathways, mental health support, financial and legal assistance and personal development.

For concept images of the New Generation Catherine House click here.

Quotes

Attributable to Louise Miller-Frost

As the former CEO of Catherine House, I am thrilled that this long-planned-for development is underway.

Catherine House is a unique service that helps women experiencing homelessness rebuild their lives.

Many of the women who attend Catherine House are escaping violence, and we know that if a woman has a safe place to go and take her children, she is more likely to take the steps to leave a violent relationship.

No woman should have to choose between their safety and somewhere to live.

Attributable to Steve Georganas

Labor is committed to ending violence against women and children and ensuring they have a safe place to go when escaping violence.

I welcome the expansion of the crucial services provided by Catherine House to women and children experiencing family and domestic violence when they need it most.

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

Domestic, family and sexual violence is the leading cause of homelessness for women with this horrific scourge causing lifelong negative impacts for women’s health, economic security and wellbeing.

Our Government is determined to tackle the horror of domestic, family and sexual violence, welcome the role this new facility will play in these efforts and thank all who have contributed to make it possible.

This new facility will be transformational for women in need, providing them a place to live safely and with dignity so they can recover, heal and traverse the next part of their journey.

Women having a safe place to call home can be the difference between being stuck in a violent situation or being empowered to leave. This New Generation Catherine House and the exceptional support Catherine House staff provide will absolutely help make that difference.

Attributable to Nat Cook

This is a critical housing project in the city to support vulnerable women and their children.

Catherine House is a trusted service in South Australia and they will now be able to do more than ever to support vulnerable women including those with disability and mobility issues.

I commend the Albanese Government for helping to address the needs of women facing homelessness in South Australia.

Attributable to Lucy Hood

I am thrilled state and federal Labor governments are supporting this incredible organisation in my electorate to ensure more women can access crisis accommodation and long-term social housing.

This fantastic project is in addition to the six-storey Trust development in Tucker Street we are building for older women at risk of, or experiencing, homelessness.

I also worked with the local community to secure a recent refurbishment of a Trust apartment complex, also in the CBD, that is now providing safe, secure housing for women.

Attributable to Catherine House Director Julie Duncan

Each month, Catherine House receives 180 self-referrals and 40 agency referrals, with over 60 per cent of enquiries linked to domestic and family violence.

The New Generation Catherine House will provide more women including infants and children with vital access to crisis accommodation and recovery-focused services, highlighting the critical role this facility plays in supporting our most vulnerable.

Thanks to our funding partners, supporters, donors, and the strong collaboration between Catherine House and Housing Choices Australia, this new facility will provide safe accommodation, a holistic model of care that will support women to recover, find stable housing and build a life.