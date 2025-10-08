The Novel Fountain of Diamonds Official Launch is locked in for Tahiti

Fountain of Diamonds Cover

Colin Kelly is set to launch his debut Novel on 21st of October at the Hilton Hotel Tahiti

NEWCASTLE, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colin Kelly’s debut novel Fountain of Diamonds will be officially launched on 21st of October this year at the Hilton Hotel Tahiti. The event kicks off at 5 pm with welcome drinks, a short presentation by the author, after which several signed copies of the novel will be handed out to attendees.The reason the novel is being launched in Tahiti instead of Australia where the author lives, is because the inspiration for the novel came from a visit to Tahiti back in March 2024. It was the plaque at the ‘Memorial Site For Nuclear Testings’ and specifically the mention of Moruroa Atoll that caught the author’s attention. The French testing in the Pacific that spanned thirty years from 1966 to 1996, resulted in widespread protests across the region resulting in French cars being ‘coined’, tyres slashed and French products being boycotted by the Australian public. The extent of the testing, both atmospheric and underground drew international condemnation with Greenpeace's Rainbow Warrior maintaining a constant vigil around the test zone, to ensure the world’s gaze was not averted. But it is an event over time, that has been largely forgotten by many. Nuclear detonations in the Pacific that almost broke an island in two. Radiation clouds spreading across highly populated areas from botched explosions being detected as far away as South America. Protest vessels being blown up in the harbour of an allied country killing a Portuguese photographer on board at the time. A journalist missing for over twenty years from 1997, just after the last nuclear test in 1996, believed to have been murdered by militia thugs. Thugs that were associated with the ruler of an island colony that staunchly defended the testing who had dubious dealings with a president of a European superpower. Wild claims of undersea mining at a former nuclear test site. Surely this is all fiction but, in fact it is all true and it provided a rich vein of ideas that fed into the novel Fountain of Diamonds.The novel’s plot of government and corporate theft and deception is made even more believable by the preceding events. When governments mess up the population always ends up paying. In Fountain of Diamonds though, the French government hatched a new solution so as not to burden the taxpayers of France. Its solution was to raid the resources of others, the very same people that were impacted in the first place and use these riches to provide minimal compensation. Such ideas are brilliant until they’re not and like so many such schemes there’s always someone who wants to clip more of the ticket than they deserve for as long as possible.Those interested in attending the book launch can register their interest by emailing enquire@ctcconsultinggroup.com the event sponsor. For those interested in following stories relating to the novel or purchasing a copy please use this link http://linktr.ee/fountainofdiamonds

