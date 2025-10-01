CodiKrome Redefines AI Music With Album, Novel, and Interactive Experience

CodiKrome's debut album "Mama Didn't Raise No Quitter" available NOW

Award-winning songwriter CJ Tuttle launches AI musician CodiKrome, blending a 15-song album, a novel, and cinematic videos into one interactive brand.

I really just wanted a way to have the creative freedom to bring my songs to life. With people actually signing AI musicians now… who knows what’s in store for CodiKrome.” — CJ Tuttle

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The next wave of AI musicians is here, and CodiKrome is leading the charge. With a 15-track debut album that’s already cleared 10,000 organic streams without backing, CodiKrome is proving that human storytelling combined with AI tools can create music that cuts deeper than the typical chart hit.Before launching CodiKrome, creator CJ Tuttle was no stranger to songwriting success — his lyrics earned recognition in competitions including the Billboard Songwriting Contest and the Great American Songwriting Contest. But as life and fatherhood took center stage, music took a backseat. AI tools like Suno gave him the chance to bring those lyrics back to life with powerful new soundscapes.What sets CodiKrome apart is its multi-layered, interactive journey. It’s not just an album, not just videos, not just a novel — it’s an entire experience brought together at CodiKrome.com.Songs That Hit Every Emotional Button: CodiKrome’s debut album takes listeners on an emotional roller coaster:“My Own Man” – a raw and unflinching look at the pain of a father’s abandonment.“Matt’s Song” – a heartfelt tribute to a late friend, resonating with anyone who’s lost someone too soon.“Mama Didn’t Raise No Quitter” – a party anthem packed with grit and defiance.Every track carries its own story, but together they form a debut album that hits harder than most major-label releases. This is music that elicits emotion you wouldn’t believe could come from AI — proof that technology in the right hands doesn’t replace humanity, it amplifies it.A Story That Goes Beyond Music: The music is just the beginning. CodiKrome’s world expands into a 100,000+ word companion novel, CodiKrome: The Words Are What Matter , which begins with the origin story of the AI musician before evolving into a story of love, regret, technology, and what really matters in this world. Designed to be interactive, the novel connects readers directly to CodiKrome.com, where they can explore the songs, lyrics, and true stories that inspired each chapter — creating a one-of-a-kind fusion of literature and music.Visuals With Real Emotion: CodiKrome also brings music to life visually. CJ has produced three music videos entirely with AI tools, including the deeply personal Matt’s Song, which he completed in time for his late best friend’s mother’s birthday — a project that carried as much emotional weight as it did creative ambition.About CodiKromeCodiKrome is an AI musician brand created by award-winning songwriter CJ Tuttle. With a full-length album, cinematic music videos, and a companion novel, CodiKrome redefines what an artist can be in the AI era: one creator with the output of an entire label.

Matt’s Song – Official Video | CodiKrome (I ask God why you got taken away...)

