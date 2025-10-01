Washington Metro’s Unemployment Rate at 5.6 Percent

(WASHINGTON, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary August job estimates show a decrease of 21,800 jobs for a total of 1,144,100 jobs in the Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division. The private sector decreased by 6,600 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 15,200 jobs. The Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted August 2025 unemployment rate was 5.6 percent, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the revised July 2025 unemployment rate of 5.1 percent. The Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in August 2024, which was 0.9 percentage points lower than the current unemployment rate of 5.6 percent.

Over-the-Month Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The total civilian labor force in the Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division for August 2025 was 1,011,300, of which 954,400 were employed and 56,900 were unemployed. The unemployment rate was 5.6 percent. The total civilian labor force in the Suburban Ring of the Communities surrounding the District of Columbia was 3,115,400, of which 2,993,100 were employed and 122,200 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 3.9 percent. In the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes the Washington, Metropolitan DC-MD Division, the Arlington-Alexandria-Reston, VA-WV Metropolitan Division, and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, Maryland Metropolitan Division, the civilian labor force was 3,528,300, of which 3,377,700, were employed and 150,600 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 4.3 percent. For the month the unemployment rate for the Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division increased by 0.5 percentage points, the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area increased by 0.3 percentage points, and the unemployment rate for the Suburban Ring increased by 0.2 percentage points.

Over-the-Year Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division’s civilian labor force decreased over the year by 5,500, while the number of employed decreased by 14,900, and the number of unemployed increased by 9,400. The civilian labor force for the Suburban Ring decreased over the year by 41,800, while the number of employed decreased by 66,600, and the number of unemployed increased by 24,800. Meanwhile, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area’s civilian labor force decreased by 43,300, while the number of employed decreased by 71,500 and the number of unemployed increased by 28,200. For the year, the unemployment rates for the Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division and the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area increased by 0.9 percentage points, while the unemployment rate the Suburban Ring increased by 0.8 percentage points.

Metropolitan Division’s Job Growth

Total wage and salary employment in the Washington DC-MD Metropolitan Division decreased over the month by 21,800 jobs. The private sector decreased by 6,600 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 15,200 jobs over the month. The private sector had one gain over the month. Job gain was registered in Mining Logging & Construction (1,300 jobs). The private sector had seven losses over the month. The losses were registered in Trade Transportation & Utilities (-1,200 jobs) Information (-400 jobs) Financial Activities (-200 jobs); (Professional and Business Services (-2,600 jobs); Private Education and Health Services (-2,200 jobs) and Leisure and Hospitality (-1,200 jobs) and Other Services (-100 jobs). The Government overall decreased by 15,200 jobs over the month. The federal government decreased by 3,700 jobs while the state government decreased by 10,800 jobs and local government decreased by 7,00 jobs.

During the past 12 months, employment in the Washington DC-MD Metropolitan Division decreased by 600 jobs. The private sector increased by 7,400 jobs. The public sector decreased by 8,000 jobs. Job increases were registered in Leisure and Hospitality (6,700 jobs) and Other Services (1,300 jobs). Job decreases were registered in: Trade Transportation & Utilities (-1,200); Information (-700 jobs); Financial Activities (-400 jobs); Professional and Business Services (-4,300 jobs) and Private Education and Health Services (-700 jobs). Government overall decreased 8,000 jobs. The federal government decreased 9,500 jobs while the state government increased 1,400 jobs and the local government increased 100 jobs.

Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area Explanations

Estimated Labor Force and Employment for the Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division includes: The District of Columbia, and MD (Charles County, MD and Prince George’s County, MD).

The estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area include Principal Cities: Washington, DC; Arlington, VA; Alexandria, VA; Frederick, MD; Gaithersburg, MD; Bethesda, MD; Rockville, MD; Reston, VA; McLean, VA; North Bethesda, MD; Arlington-Alexandria-Reston, VA-WV Metropolitan Division Arlington County, VA; Clarke County, VA; Culpeper County, VA; Fairfax County, VA; Fauquier County, VA; Loudoun County, VA; Prince William County, VA; Rappahannock County, VA; Spotsylvania County, VA; Stafford County, VA; Warren County, VA; Alexandria city, VA; Fairfax city, VA; Falls Church city, VA; Fredericksburg city, VA; Manassas city, VA; Manassas Park city, VA; Jefferson County, WV; Frederick-Gaithersburg-Bethesda, MD Metropolitan Division Frederick County, Montgomery County; Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division District of Columbia, DC; Charles County, MD; Prince George's County, MD.

Data reflects the 2024 annual benchmark revisions.