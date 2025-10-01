MYCEB WINS BEST CONVENTION & EXHIBITION BUREAU (NATIONAL LEVEL) AT THE 34th ANNUAL TTG TRAVEL AWARDS 2025

YB Dr. Sivakumar A/L Varatharaju Naidu, Chairman of MyCEB (centre), with Pierre Quek, Publisher and Head, Integrated Solutions, TTG Asia Media (left), and Karen Yue, Group Editor, TTG Asia Media (right), at the 34th Annual TTG Travel Awards 2025 in Bangko

PUTRAJAYA, WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN PUTRAJAYA, MALAYSIA, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) has been honored with the prestigious Best Convention & Exhibition Bureau (National Level) award at the 34th Annual TTG Travel Awards 2025, held at the Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre.

The award, one of the most respected accolades in the global travel and business events industry, the award recognises outstanding excellence in service, innovation, and leadership. It reaffirms MyCEB’s commitment to positioning Malaysia as a premier international hub for world-class conventions, exhibitions, and business events.

“We are truly honored to receive this recognition, which reflects the dedication of our team and the trust of our partners. This award underscores Malaysia’s strong capabilities in delivering memorable and impactful events while showcasing our culture, hospitality, and innovation,” said YB Dr. Sivakumar, Chairman of MyCEB.

The achievement highlights MyCEB’s strategic focus on three key pillars:

• Innovation: Leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance delegate experience and event delivery.

• Sustainability: Championing eco-friendly practices and supporting certified green venues to drive responsible growth of the Business Events industry.

• Collaboration: Strengthening partnerships with government, industry players, and international stakeholders to build a seamless ecosystem for global events.

This recognition further solidifies Malaysia’s position as a leader in the international MICE arena, offering not only world-class infrastructure and facilities but also authentic cultural experiences and sustainable solutions.

“We dedicate this award to our Business Events community, our partners, and the international clients who continue to choose Malaysia as their trusted destination. This honour inspires us to keep innovating and delivering excellence for years to come,” added YB Dr. Sivakumar.

Established in 1989, the TTG Travel Awards are among the most prestigious accolades in the travel industry, celebrating the best organisations and individuals across the Asia-Pacific region who consistently demonstrate exceptional achievement and service excellence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.