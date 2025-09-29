Summary

Food & Beverages
Foodborne Illness
Possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination

Albertsons Companies
Bowtie Pasta Salads and Meals

Following a recall initiated by Fresh Creative Foods, a division of Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc., Albertsons Companies has voluntarily recalled five store-made deli items, supplied by Fresh Creative Foods, due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall was initiated because these products contain a recalled bowtie pasta ingredient manufactured by Nate’s Fine Foods of Roseville, CA.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund. The FDA recommends in these cases that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria monocytogenes can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The select store-made deli items were available for purchase at the following stores: Albertsons, Albertsons Market, Amigos, Andronico's Community Markets, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Pak 'N Save, Pavilions, Market Street, Randalls, Safeway, Tom Thumb and Vons in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Louisiana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.

Product Name 

UPC 

Size

Sell Thru Dates
(if applicable,
Or Lot
Code/Est.
Number)

Store Banners

States

READY MEALS
PESTO 
BOWTIE 
PASTA SALAD

27133000000

LBS

SEP 13 25 Thru
SEP 29 25

Albertsons,
Safeway

CO, NE, NM, 
SD, WY

BASIL PESTO
BOWTIE 
PASTA SALAD

29492100000

LBS

SEP 13 25 Thru
SEP 29 25

Albertsons, 
Safeway

CO, NE, NM,
SD, WY

READY MEALS
PESTO 
BOWTIE 
PASTA SALAD

27133000000

LBS

SEP 8 25 Thru
SEP 26 25

Albertsons,
Pavilions, 
Safeway, Vons

AZ, CA, NV,
NM, TX, UT

BASIL PESTO
BOWTIE 
PASTA SALAD

29492100000

LBS

SEP 8 25 Thru
SEP 26 25

Albertsons,
Pavilions, 
Safeway, Vons

AZ, CA, NV,
NM, TX, UT

READY MEALS
PESTO 
BOWTIE 
PASTA SALAD

27133000000

LBS

SEP 20 25 Thru
SEP 29 25

Albertsons,
Randalls, Tom 
Thumb

AR, LA, OK, TX

BASIL PESTO
BOWTIE 
PASTA SALAD

29492100000

LBS

SEP 20 25 Thru
SEP 29 25

Albertsons, 
Randalls, Tom 
Thumb

AR, LA, OK, TX

BASIL PESTO 
BOWTIE 
PASTA SALAD

21649200000

LBS

SEP 11 25 Thru
SEP 29 25

Safeway,
Andronico's 
Community 
Markets, 
Vons, Pak 'N 
Save

CA, HI, NV

GRILLED 
CHICKEN & 
BASIL PASTA 
EXTRA LARGE

21303500000

LBS

SEP 18 25 Thru
SEP 29 25

Carrs-Safeway,
Eagle, Safeway

AK

READY MEALS
BASIL PESTO 
BOWTIE 
SALAD

29130800000

LBS

SEP 18 25 Thru
SEP 29 25

Carrs-Safeway,
Eagle, Safeway

AK

READY MEALS
SPINACH 
BOWTIE 
PASTA SALAD

21142600000

LBS

SEP 16 25 Thru
SEP 26 25

United,
Amigos, 
Market Street,
Albertsons 
Market

NM, TX

READY MEALS
BASIL BOWTIE 
PASTA SALAD

21191300000

LBS

SEP 16 25 Thru 
SEP 29 25

United,
Amigos, 
Market Street,
Alberstons
Market

NM, TX

Consumers:
Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center
1-877-723-3929